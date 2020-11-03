‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, November 2: Furious Quinn Accuses Shauna Of Making A Play For Eric

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, November 2 features Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) who demanded some answers. She wanted to know why her best friend, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) was at the Forrester mansion. Shauna explained that she lived there now. The Dark Queen questioned why Eric Forrester (John McCook) asked her to stay and why she accepted his offer.

Shauna’s Living It Up On The Bold and the Beautiful

The Forrester patriarch reminded his wife that it was his house and that he could do as he pleased. He clarified that Shauna was staying in the guest house. Eric defended Shauna against Quinn’s bullying. He said that the former Las Vegas showgirl lost enough because of his wife. When Quinn asked if she could move back in, he refused. He blasted his wife, per SheKnows Soaps, and ordered her to leave. Shauna stepped in and told Eric that she and her bestie needed talk. The patriarch left the room.

Quinn turned on Shauna and accused her of making a play for her husband, as reported by The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers. Shauna denied her allegations and felt that Eric was just disappointed in his spouse. Quinn didn’t want her to live with her husband. She also didn’t understand why Eric was only blaming her for what happened. She ordered Shauna to get Eric to forgive her. Quinn started raging and yelled at Shauna that it was her house and she wanted her to pack her things and go.

This girl's got it. ???? Meet Paris Buckingham played by @diamondwhite tomorrow on B&B. ???? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess! pic.twitter.com/DaaQnVudRU — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 1, 2020

Brooke Vows To Fight Quinn

At the Logan estate, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) were glad that they were back together again. They only wished that Eric would divorce his spouse so that she would be out of their lives for good.

Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones) called her mother. She wished that her father would realize that Quinn wasn’t a good person. After the call ended, Brooke vowed to fight Quinn if that was what she wanted. The couple reaffirmed their love for each other and said that their relationship was destiny.

Paris Surprises Zoe on The Bold and the Beautiful

Forrester Creations’ publicist Eva (Kelly Kruger) asked Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) to put up the Hope mannequin. She said that the doll was a big hit overseas.

A young woman arrived at the reception desk wanting to speak to Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). The model appeared and was surprised to see her sister, Paris Buckingham (Diamond White), as seen in the above video. Paris wondered if there was a new man in Zoe’s life. Carter entered and Zoe introduced him. She gushed that he was a gorgeous man.