Laura Amy Flashes Major Cleavage & Underboob In ‘Little Black Bikini’

Laura Amy served up a tantalizing show of her incredible figure in a triple-update shared with her Instagram followers Tuesday, November 3. The Australian fitness model flashed her bombshell curves in an impossibly tiny bikini from Oh Polly Swim, sending temperatures soaring on her fans’ feed with her sultry poses.

The black two-piece did nothing but favors for Laura’s buxom figure, boasting a plunging neckline and small cups that caused her busty assets to nearly spill out the bottom of her top. The hot look exposed some serious underboob in addition to baring her cleavage. Thick shoulder straps framed her ample décolletage area, tying behind her neck. The stunner further emphasized her shapely chest with a small-loop gold necklace, complete with a chic pendant draping over her collar bone.

The daring bikini was decorated with a tiny metal heart dangling from the middle of the top. A similar detail adorned the front of the bottoms, drawing attention to their low-dipping waistline. The low-rise number fell far past her belly button, sporting spaghetti side straps that came up above Laura’s hips. A scandalous high cut rendered the swimsuit even more revealing, flaunting the model’s voluptuous thighs.

The 28-year-old added some extra bling with a set of chunky gold hoop earrings and a double bangle bracelet. She styled her long, dark hair into a messy updo, leaving her blond highlights to frame her face. On her feet, she wore stylish black-and-white kicks that complemented her attire, lending a casual vibe to the racy look.

Laura got flirty as she posed on the floor. She was on her knees with her legs spread, flashing a close-up of her cleavage as she bent forward towards the camera. She leaned on one hand for support, showing off the tattoo on her forearm. She cocked her shoulder and seductively arched her back, peering into the lens with a sultry stare and pursing her lips.

The remaining two snaps saw her teasing her audience as she tugged on her bottoms. Laura was standing with her hip cocked, pulling on either side strap and stretching them higher on her waist. In one pic she posed with her knee raised, while in the other she parted her legs. The half-body shots kept the focus on her hourglass shape, merely teasing her curvy pins.

The suggestive post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 10,100 likes. Quite a few of Laura’s followers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section.

“So hot,” wrote fellow Aussie model Abby Dowse, adding a black heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of her swimwear.

“Never cease to blow me away!!!” gushed another Instagrammer, who left a trail of fire and heart emoji for the sizzling brunette.

“Sexy black bikini. You [are] looking always beautiful,” wrote a third person.

“It’s your figure and your angel eyes that makes anything you put on beautiful,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

The update came just two days after Laura flaunted her bodacious curves in a sexy schoolgirl uniform, bringing some serious heat to the app.