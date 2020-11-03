Patrick Mahomes’ Pregnant Fiancée, Brittany Matthews, Shows Off Her Fit Booty For At-Home Workout

Brittany Matthews – the fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes – put her curves on display in tight-fitting gym gear for her latest Instagram update. In the post, she was filmed wearing a sports bra and leggings that flaunted her fit backside while she performed various exercises.

The expecting mother has not let pregnancy derail her workout routine, and in this upload she posted six clips of her using various types of weights. Matthews was recorded at her home gym which was recently furnished with black leather couches.

The 24-year-old had her long golden-blond hair tied up in a high ponytail, and rocked a matching dark plum-colored outfit for the routine. She wore a low-cut sports bra that had thin shoulder straps which left her shoulders and sculpted arms exposed. Matthews also rocked a pair of high-waist leggings that outlined her lower-body. The fitness model completed the look with black sneakers, a bracelet on one wrist, and a smartwatch on the other.

In the first clip, Matthews was shot in front of a mirror with a barbell across her shoulders. The Texas native slowly bent her knees into a squat position, and fans were treated to an eyeful of her curves with each repetition. She grabbed two barbells for the second slide. Matthews was recorded doing lunges across the concrete floor, as one of her dogs ran up to stand beside her.

Matthews stood on two aerobic steppers for the third exercise. She was filmed from the side as she held onto a kettlebell and squatted while lowering it between her legs. Once again, viewers were treated to a glimpse of her toned booty as she bent over for the routine. The social media influencer grabbed dumbbells for the fourth slide. She raised them above her head, which gave fans a shot of her growing baby bump. In the last vid, she did curls on an incline bench.

For the caption, the model mentioned trying to keep a consistent workout schedule by doing exercises she is used to. She added flex, peach, and cry-laughing emoji before uploading the footage on Monday.

Many of Matthews’ 731,000 Instagram followers flocked to the post, and nearly 26,000 made their way to the like button in just over 10 hours after it was posted. She received over 220 comments as fans noticed her growing tummy.

“Love the bump. You are kilin’ it with this pregnancy girl,” one follower wrote.

“Looks like baby girl is growing,” another added.

“Your belly is the cutest,” a fan commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Matthews showcased her fit figure in a pink and white ensemble while working out.