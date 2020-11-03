Abby Dowse Goes Braless In A Cheeky Tee With A Graphic Message: ‘What My Top Says’

Abby Dowse went into full bombshell mode for Monday night’s Instagram update, flaunting her fit figure in a cheeky crop top inscribed with a graphic message. The Aussie model opted to go braless under the skimpy item, letting it all hang out as she cocked her hip and slightly leaned forward towards the camera.

The white number was cropped at the ribs, leaving Abby’s chiseled midriff and tight abs on full display for her audience to admire. While it boasted a jewel neckline that hid her décolletage nearly entirely, it clung tightly enough to her chest to emphasize her voluptuous assets.

The 31-year-old paired the tee with sexy lingerie, rocking black lace undies that matched the racy lettering on the front of her top. The revealing bottoms had no trouble showing off her hips and thighs due to their outrageous high cut. They had a small front that only covered the essential and thick side straps that were pulled high on her waist, exposing her legs. Meanwhile, the v-shaped waistline dipped below her belly button, baring her sculpted tummy.

Abby added a saucy touch with sheer black thigh-high stockings, which were adorned with chic satin bows that lent an air of elegance to the smoking-hot look. She brought her A-game in the accessories department as well, wearing black-frame reading glasses that gave her more sex appeal. A set of dainty bracelets added just the right amount of bling, as did the discrete gold ring on one of her fingers. A layered pendant necklace draped over her tee, further drawing the eye to her buxom chest.

The model posed indoors for the steamy update, letting herself be photographed in a patch of sunlight. She was standing next to a floor-length mirror with her legs spread, leaning one arm on her rump and resting her other hand on her thigh. She snuck her thumb underneath the band of her stocking, all the while gazing down at the camera with an intense, alluring stare and seductively parted lips. Her long, golden tresses tumbled over her arm and shoulder in tousled waves, increasing her sultry vibe.

The photo cut off just above the knee, spotlighting Abby’s hourglass shape. The low angle offered a tantalizing view of her sizzling curves, while the mirror reflection teased a tantalizing glimpse of her perky posterior.

Abby called attention to the top’s provocative message in her caption. She added a silly face emoji, and tagged Fashion Nova as the maker of the eye-popping ensemble.

Unsurprisingly, the suggestive upload was a big hit with Abby’s fans, who clicked the like button on her post more than 39,800 times. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave her a little shy of 700 messages, complimenting her outfit and fierce physique.

“Cracking t-shirt, incredible figure @abbydowse,” wrote one person.

“Do they have this in size M for men? haha want this for work!” quipped a second Instagrammer.

“Damn girl killing it absolute smoke show!!” penned a third follower.

“Damn, Abby, just when I think you can not look any better than you do, you take it to a whole ‘nother level,” gushed another smitten fan.

