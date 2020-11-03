Meagan Good Slays In A Skintight Catsuit With A Plunging Neckline For Halloween

Actress Meagan Good thrilled her 5.7 million Instagram followers with one of her latest shares, a gorgeous snap that showcased her eye-catching Halloween costume for 2020. She stood on a black-and-white tiled floor with a worn stone barrier along the edge and a wooden wall to her left. She placed one hand on the wall nearby and allowed the other to hang by her side as she gazed at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive expression.

The area appeared to be an outdoor patio, and a few different bushes were visible in the background. The scene was dark in the distance, making Meagan’s cream-colored ensemble the focal point of the shot.

The bodysuit she wore featured a collar and a zipper that extended all the way from the neckline to her hips, with a circular embellishment hanging just below her breasts. She had the bodysuit unzipped a significant amount, placing her cleavage on full display in the sexy look.

The garment had a figure-hugging fit throughout, and the fabric clung to her ample assets, slim waist and shapely hips. It also showed off her toned thighs before the legs of the garment were tucked into a pair of thigh-high boots.

The boots were a crisp white hue and featured a slightly slouched silhouette that added a casual vibe to the look. She finished off the ensemble with a hood that included cat ears attached in a seamless style.

Her flawless features were on full display in the snap, and she had her hip cocked slightly to the side, with one leg elevated on the ball of her foot. Her audience absolutely loved the sizzling share, and the post received over 118,200 likes within nine hours, including a like from fitness trainer Qimmah Russo. It also received 958 comments from her followers in the same time span, as many of them raced to shower her with compliments.

“It’s the face for me,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji, captivated by her beauty.

“Oh that’s CUTE! Similar to what I wore last year,” another follower remarked.

“Greatest costume,” a third fan chimed in, loving the look.

“Smoking,” yet another commented, including a string of flame emoji to highlight the compliment.

Back in September 2020, as The Inquisitr reported, Meagan thrilled her fans with a few snaps taken from her trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She wore a printed romper for the occasion, and the garment had a short hemline and plunging neckline, showing off plenty of her curvaceous figure. She finished the ensemble with a hat and looked stunning in the two images she shared.