Natalie Roser Flaunts Her Toned Figure In A Tiny Denim Miniskirt

Australian beauty Natalie Roser stunned her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a stunning trio of snaps taken outdoors. The photos were captured in Sydney, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Natalie posed on a paved area lined with lush greenery with a structure was visible off in the distance.

In the first shot, she faced the camera, her eyes closed as a radiant smile graced her flawless features. She flaunted her curves in a lavender-colored cardigan with a tie detail over the chest. The piece was crafted from a ribbed fabric that stretched over her slender arms and curves, and she didn’t appear to be wearing anything underneath it, which placed a sizzling amount of skin on display.

She paired the pastel top with a simple denim miniskirt. The garment had distressed details, including some fraying along the hem, and it fit her like a glove. She had her arms in front of her body, and accessorized with a pair of golden hoop earrings. Her blond locks were parted in the middle and styled in a half-up look, with a few strands framing her face and the rest tumbling down her chest and back.

She turned to the side for the second shot, placing the fingertips of one hand on her shoulder as she continued to grin at the camera. The pose accentuated her shapely rear, and also showed off plenty of her toned thighs.

In the third and final shot, Natalie held her arms wide, smiling flirtatiously at the camera. A hint of underboob was visible as she twisted her body, and her physique looked incredible in the smoking-hot snap. A property bordered with even more greenery was visible at the end of a paved path, and Natalie held a small bag in one hand, soaking in all the sunshine.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 5,600 likes within just five hours of going live. It also received 113 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“Hottie,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Gorgeous!” another follower chimed in.

“Guess who is the only sunshine in this pic, Nat,” a third fan remarked flirtatiously, commenting on Natalie’s radiant beauty.

“So cute!” yet another follower added.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Natalie tantalized her audience with another trio of snaps. She rocked a pair of high-waisted leggings and a matching sports bra from Alo Yoga that barely seemed able to contain her ample assets. She snapped a selfie and two video clips while spending some time in what looked like a workout studio space with ballet barres stretching along the walls.