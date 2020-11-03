Arianny Celeste Sizzles In A Casual Jumpsuit With A Plunging Neckline

In her latest Instagram share, Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.2 million followers with a sexy trio of snaps. She wore a jumpsuit from the online retailer Revolve, whose Instagram page she made sure to tag in the caption as well as in the first slide.

The ensemble had a simple silhouette, but it highlighted Arianny’s curvaceous physique to perfection. The photo was captured in Henderson, Nevada, as the geotag indicated, and Arianny stood in front of a segment of stone with large windows on either side of it.

Arianny’s outfit was crafted from a charcoal gray fabric, and it had long sleeves that covered up her toned arms and sculpted shoulders. The neckline dipped low, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The jumpsuit had an elastic detail at the waist that added some definition to the look, showing off her hourglass shape before the fabric draped over her body lower. The bottoms extended all the way to her ankles, and had a ruched tie at the bottom that added a feminine flair to the look.

She paired the jumpsuit with some white Converse sneakers and a brown cross-body bag from the brand hi,aria, who she tagged in the image. She also added some jewelry, including a golden necklace and a pair of hoop earrings.

Arianny posed with one hand on her waist, and the other on the strap of her bag. She stared at the camera with a soft smile on her face, popping one leg slightly. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest and back in voluminous curls.

The second picture captured her glancing back at something out of the frame, and in the third and final slide, she turned so that she was facing away from the camera. The angle put her pert posterior on full display, and though her outfit had a somewhat looser fit, the fabric still highlighted every inch of her shapely rear.

She paired the sizzling snaps with an inspirational caption, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 19,900 likes as well as 168 comments within nine hours.

“Looking oh so beautiful!” one follower wrote.

“You keep getting hotter and hotter,” another fan remarked, followed by two flame emoji.

“Cuter than ever. Good job, momma!” a third fan commented.

“Need this in my life,” yet another chimed in.

