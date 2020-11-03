Tyler Johnson Tweets He’s Out As Theo On ‘The Young And The Restless’

Actor Tyler Johnson left fans of Theo Vanderway on The Young, and the Restless stunned when he sent some cryptic tweets that seemed to say he was leaving the CBS daytime drama. Johnson joined the CBS daytime drama in July 2019, and since then, details of Theo’s backstory came out and added a new member to the Abbott family.

“That’s all folks!” read Johnson’s tweet on Monday evening.

Eagle eye soap fans immediately replied, asking him if he was leaving the show or perhaps just quitting social media for a while. Johnson quote retweeted a viewer who’d replied that she didn’t want to hear he was leaving.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure,” wrote the daytime star along with hearts and high-five hands.

Johnson also found a post from himself in mid-October and sent it out again along with another comment.

“This seems even more appropriate now. Until the next project. Sending you all love!!!”

Finally, after many questions, the actor sent out a new message that thanked supporters for tuning in to watch his on-screen alter ego on the soap.

“I’ve always been an optimist. Today isn’t an end but a new beginning. Thank you to everyone tuned in to watch “Theo Vanderway”- it was all a blast. The future is bright. Love you all,” read his tweet.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

The final note to devotees received a lot of attention, with Twitter users chiming in bemoaning the loss of Dina’s (Marla Adams) previously unknown grandson. Others also pointed out that Johnson unfollowed many sudser fans.

Those who replied wished the actor the best of luck in his future work, and they thanked him for bringing Theo to life in Genoa City. Many expressed their sadness at losing the hunky character, who could sometimes be a villain.

In today’s episode, Theo saved Dina’s memorial by livening up the party and playing his grandmother’s favorite song, getting her children and grandchildren to dance with him. Even Lola (Sasha Calle) smiled at him even though she dumped him several weeks ago after they spent one night together. Of course, Kyle (Michael Mealor) did not appreciate it, and he left with Summer (Hunter King). For several weeks, Kyle complained vehemently about his cousin and warned the Abbotts that Theo is somehow trying to scam them. Summer promised Kyle that Jack (Peter Bergman), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Traci (Beth Maitland) would see through his lies and not allow him to steal Dina’s legacy. It looks like his last storyline will have something to do with Dina’s will.