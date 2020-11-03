Ashley Resch Goes Braless Under Revealing Crop Top For Racy ‘Post Halloween’ Snap

Ashley Resch enjoyed her Halloween weekend as she showed her 934,000 Instagram followers on Monday, November 2, in her most recent post. The Canadian model took to the popular social media platform to share a racy snapshot in which she rocked a revealing crop top that showed off quite a bit of underboob.

The photo captured Resch leaning against a blank wall, striking a casual — yet sexy — pose. The photographer shot her from a three-quarter angle, framing her from the thighs up. She turned her head to glance at the camera with soft eyes and lips parted. According to the geotag, the photo was taken in Los Angeles, California.

Resch rocked a white tank top with a cropped hemline that was uber-short, sitting high on her breasts and showcasing plenty of skin as she opted to go braless.

On her lower body, she rocked a pair of navy blue sweatpants with an elastic waistband that Resch pulled up to her belly button. She posed with her thumbs tucked in the side pockets, assuming a proud posture.

She wore her blond hair swept over dramatically to the right and styled in loose waves that fell onto her shoulders.

In the caption, Resch indicated that the snap was representative of her “post Halloween weekend.” She also noted that her pants were from Pizzaslime.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within four hours, it has garnered more than 14,200 likes and upwards of 170 comments. Most of her followers took to the comments section to praise her good looks and also to engage with her caption. Many others simply used the occasion to share their admiration for Resch.

“That Saturday night fever pic in the back though,” one user wrote, referring to one of the small frames hanging on her wall.

“Ashley you are honestly beautiful [four heart-eyes emoji] you rock girl,” replied another fan.

“Can’t stop won’t stop. [three laughing-crying emoji] Looking sexy as always,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Omg stop it, you’re looking like my future wife- you so silly (twirls imaginary hair),” added a fourth user.

Over the weekend, Resch shared a couple of snapshots that showcased her Halloween costume, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. She dressed as “Princess Ashley,” as she noted in the caption, sporting a hot pink bodysuit with purple and white accents. It had a strapless design with a corset bodice that hugged her voluptuous chest. Around her hips, she had on a light pink skirt made from a sheer fabric. A gold crown and thigh-high stockings completed her costume.