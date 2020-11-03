Nata Lee Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skimpy Animal-Print Bikini

On Monday, November 2, Russian model and DJ Nata Lee started off the workweek by uploading a suggestive snap on her secondary Instagram account.

The picture showed the 21-year-old sitting in between two white shutters on what appears to be a window sill. The geotag suggested that the photo was shot in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Nata sizzled in a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination. The two-piece featured an animal-print top with black string ties and a pair of matching cheeky bottoms. Her incredible curves and slender waist were put on full display. The color of the swimsuit also beautifully complemented her tan skin.

The blond bombshell wore her long locks down in tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal. In addition, she sported her signature white-tipped French manicure.

For the photo shoot, Nata faced away from the photographer and arched her back, flaunting her pert derriere. She hung onto one of the shutters and lifted up her chin, as she flashed her radiant smile.

The social media sensation left a sloth emoji in the caption of the post, seemingly in reference to her pose. She also tagged her beau, professional photographer, Alexander Mavrin, indicating that he had taken the picture.

The tantalizing post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 42,000 likes. Quite a few of Nata’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Extremely [b]eautiful with an amazing smile,” wrote one fan,

“Way too beautiful and sexy wow,” added a different devotee.

“Perfect in every way,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of okay hand, 100, fire, heart-eye, red heart, and red rose emoji to the end of the comment.

“Beautiful Gorgeous Sexy Young Lady And A Goddess With An Amazing Body,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, Nata is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that shows her wearing risque ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore an opened blouse over a white bra that showcased her ample cleavage. She also sported tiny denim shorts. That photo has been liked over 75,000 times since it was shared.