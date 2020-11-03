‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Victor Gives Into Chelsea’s Demand

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, November 3, tease that Sally Spectra arrives in Genoa City, and Summer is clueless about who the clothing designer is. Victor visits Chelsea, and she has a big demand for helping him. Finally, Nick tries desperately to keep the peace between Phyllis and Victoria.

Victor (Eric Braeden) pays Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) a visit, and of course, he has an ulterior motive, according to SheKnows Soaps. Victor hopes to enlist Chelsea’s help getting through to Adam (Mark Grossman) before he does something that ruins everyone’s lives. Interestingly, Chelsea decides that she will help Victor even though she’s already left Adam. However, she has a steep condition in exchange for her assistance — Chelsea wants access to Johnny. That may be a tall order, even for Victor considering that both Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) are against the idea of Chelsea visiting her biological son. Victor promises to try, so Chelsea heads off to get the goods on Adam.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) tries to maintain the peace between Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Victoria. Sure, Nick is pretty angry with Victoria, but she’s still his sister, and he doesn’t plan to cut all ties unless she really forces the issue. Nick has had enough of the bad blood growing between his girlfriend and his sister. Nick has tried to talk sense into Phyllis and get her to let him buy out Victoria, but she declined. He also tried to get Victoria to back off, which wasn’t something she was willing to do even for her brother. Now, though, Nick sets both the women down and forces them to work together, which could leave some major sparks flying, so hopefully, Nick doesn’t get singed.

Finally, it’s moving day for Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). After leaving Los Angeles in despair a few months ago, Sally shows up unexpectedly in Genoa City. She actually knows Lauren (Tracey Bregman) through her great aunt, so Sally sets out to find her. As she goes about her business, Sally happens upon Summer (Hunter King) at Jabot, and she’s pretty stunned when she realizes that Summer has no clue who she is. Sally expected her fame as a fashion designer to precede her, but it didn’t. Perhaps it’s because Genoa City isn’t on the cutting edge of fashion. Luckily for Sally, Jack (Peter Bergman) stops by, and he certainly knows who the redhead is, which soothes her bruised ego a bit. He steps in and ensures that Sally is well on her way to finding Lauren and getting settled.