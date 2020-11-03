Casi Davis Flaunts Her Wet Curves In Nude Swimsuit

Casi Davis tantalized her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Monday, November 2, when she shared a couple of snapshots of herself striking sultry poses on a beach while sporting a barely there swimsuit that left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her fans.

The first picture in the two-part slideshow captured the fitness model and influencer down on her knees in the sand. She was close enough to the ocean that the waves crashed near her thighs, wetting her skin. Davis was shot from the left, framing her full body as she spread her legs wide.

In the second, she was down in the sand, angling her signature derriere toward the viewer. Instead of glancing at the camera like in the first photo, she directed tilted her chin down while closing her eyes.

Davis rocked a nude one-piece bathing suit that highlighted her sun-kissed complexion. It had a cutout in the front, baring her slender midriff. The suit featured a skimpy thong back and had high-cut sides that rose up to her waist, showcasing her curvy hips and exposing a separate set of tan lines. The front crisscrossed over her chest before going around her neck.

Davis wore her hair brushed back and styled down, allowing her damp strands to naturally fall over her shoulders.

She teased her fans in caption, noting she was in need of “wet sh*t.” Davis also revealed that her suit was courtesy of Bella Body, a New Yolk-based retail that specializes in minimalist wear.

The post needed barely any time to start getting the attention of her loyal admirers. In under half an hour, it has attracted more than 10,000 likes and over 100 comments. They flocked to the comments section to rave about Davis’s sex appeal and mesmerizing body.

“OW OW!!!!! Okay sports illustrated,” one user wrote.

“She can bounce it up and down with her left leg,” replied another admirer.

“[H]ello beautiful have a nice day,” a third fan wished her.

“That sounds wrong but damn you fire,” chimed in a fourth user.

Today’s upload will fit right in with the rest of her Instagram posts. Last week, she once again took to the social media app to share a sexy snapshot in which Davis wore a pair of black thong underwear that bared her round booty, as The Inquisitr has previously written. On her torso, she wore a gray T-shirt, which she bunched around her midriff. She posed in front of an open fridge, showing off a tray of food by Eat Clean.