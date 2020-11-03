Rachel Ward Flaunts Incredible Curves In Skintight Low-Cut Romper

On Monday, November 2, British model Rachel Ward started off the workweek by uploading a series of stunning snaps for her 622,000 Instagram followers to enjoy. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in Manchester, England.

The first image showed Rachel leaning against an off-white wall with one of her knees bent. She placed her hands on her hips and turned her neck to look off into the distance, parting her full lips.

Rachel flaunted her fantastic figure in a low-cut light gray romper from the clothing company Bo and Tee. The skintight garment accentuated her incredible curves, slender waist, and lean legs. The model also sported a black leather jacket that had slid off her shoulders. She finished off the casual look with a black purse, white ankle socks, a pair of chunky tennis shoes, and sizable earrings. The blond bombshell also pulled back her long locks in a sleek ponytail with numerous hair ties.

The following photo showed her posing in a way that looked as though she was walking. Her sparkling wedding ring set was visible in the picture.

Rachel changed locations and took off her jacket for the final shot, which was taken with her smartphone. She stood with her legs spread and look at her phone screen with a serious expression on her face. She appeared to have put on a watch, although the sleeve of her jacket may have covered it in the other photos.

In the caption, Rachel advertised for Bo and Tee by tagging the company.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 7,000 likes. Many of Rachel’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow looking gorgeous,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eyes and fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“You look so beautiful,” added a different devotee, followed by both a red heart and a heart-eye emoji.

“Looking very beautiful in that outfit you do,” remarked another admirer.

“Wow what an amazing lady,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The social media sensation graciously responded to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Rachel has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, quite a few of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a plunging crop top and a miniskirt. That post has been liked over 12,000 times since it was shared.