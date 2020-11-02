David Letterman Says Donald Trump Losing Would Be ‘A Relief To Every Living Being In This Country’

David Letterman is hoping for a Donald Trump loss on Election Day, and the legendary late-night host believes much of the entire country would share the sentiment.

Letterman opened up about the upcoming election in an interview with Vulture, saying he believes the president is in line for a big loss on Tuesday. He added that he has grown more confident in the idea of Trump losing, even more so than the last time around when the Republican candidate defied polling and predictions to defeat Hillary Clinton and move into the White House.

“I believe he will lose it big, and it will be a relief to every living being in this country, whether they realize it now or not,” Letterman said. “It certainly will be a relief to me and my family, and I think generally the population. I’m more confident now than I was then, and I was pretty confident then. I was wrong. I don’t think I’ll be wrong this time.”

Letterman said that Trump’s attacks on the press have been a low point for America, and his declaration that the media is the enemy of the American people is a sentiment that would be more commonly heard from former Venezuela leader Hugo Chavez. He added that even ill-informed individuals should have recognized that this was a dangerous idea, saying that the press serves an important role in educating and informing the public.

Ultimately, the former late-night host said he is tired of criticizing the president and the administration and ready for his tenure in the White House to be over.

“I think this man is a bully, and bullies frighten people,” he said. “But just by voting, I think that’s going to be the end of it.”

Joshua Roberts / Getty Images

The real fun would begin following a Trump loss, Letterman said, as he looks forward to seeing what transpires after he is voted out of his position of power.

Letterman had directly criticized Trump in the past, including a notable moment back in 2012 when he confronted him about the neckties made in his company’s name but manufactured in China. This was despite the criticism he had leveled at Barack Obama for seemingly being too soft on the country. The clip attracted some viral attention at the time and resurfaced again in 2019 when the president issued an executive order demanding American companies stop doing business with China as part of his escalating trade war with the world power.