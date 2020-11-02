‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Shows Off Her Taut Tummy & Pert Booty While Riding A Bike: ‘It’s Been A Good Day’

Hannah Brown took to the street to ride a bicycle recently and she shared the adorable results via her Instagram page on Sunday. The short video garnered rave reviews from her 2.7 million followers who loved how happy Hannah seemed.

The geotag for Hannah’s Sunday post signaled that she was hanging out in Venice Beach, California. The clip started with Hannah riding a bicycle down the middle of the street, along the double yellow center lines, toward the camera.

After a few seconds, she stood straight up with her feet flat on the pedals. She then smiled as she turned the curve on the road. She kept her eyes on the videographer and opened her mouth wide as she glided by.

Hannah also raised both one shoulder as well as her eyebrows during that brief moment. After she passed the camera, she sat back on the bike seat and steered around in a swoop back toward the videographer.

The Bachelorette star giggled as she kept riding and then her eyes got big when she looked back behind her as the clip ended. She credited the organization Citizen Bike in her caption and noted that it had been a good day.

The 26-year-old former beauty queen wore a brown cropped tank top and a pair of light-blue denim jeans for this bike ride. A blue bandanna hung around her neck, seemingly something she’d used as a face mask as needed.

The tank top clung to Hannah’s fit torso and gave everybody a look at her taut tummy. The jeans hugged Hannah’s perky derriere, a view that could be seen briefly as she navigated the bicycle past the camera.

Hannah’s dimples made an appearance and her blond tresses were styled in long, loose waves that flowed behind her as she rode.

In less than 24 hours, The Bachelorette star’s clip had nearly 530,000 views. More than 300 comments and 80,000 likes also came in from fans as everybody noticed her bright and cheery vibe.

“It’s that smile…love seeing you so happy!” one fan declared.

“And this is why you are my girl crush. Stunning – you are one in a million,” another praised.

“Just a breath of fresh air,” a follower noted.

“Quite literally the cutest human alive,” someone else wrote.

About a month ago, Hannah celebrated her birthday with friends during an epic boat ride. She has been open in telling her fans she’s embracing a new chapter in her life by moving into a new apartment in Los Angeles and looking forward to building new opportunities. By the looks of this weekend upload, The Bachelorette star’s efforts to create a fresh, happy life have already been pretty successful.