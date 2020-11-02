Zara Larsson Shows Off Her Flexibility By Kicking Up Leg Above Her Head

Zara Larsson took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The Swedish songstress has taken part in another shoot and is proving that singing isn’t her only talent.

The “Don’t Worry Bout Me” hitmaker stunned in a yellow boiler suit that featured a small pocket on the front. Larsson left half of the item of clothing unbuttoned and displayed her decolletage. She completed her look with heels that had a thick see-through wedge, which gave her some extra height. Larsson showed off her pedicured toes that were painted with a coat of black polish while keeping her fingernails short. She styled her long, straight blond and black hair in two side ponytails. Larsson kept the accessories to a bare minimum and wore small earrings and a necklace.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the singer was captured crouching down with her legs parted open. Larsson rested her arms in between her thighs and stared directly at the camera lens with her tongue poking out. She sported a subtle smile while tilting her head up slightly.

In the next slide, Larsson laid down on the ground, placing both hands on the floor. She kicked up her left leg above her head and showed off her flexibility. Larsson’s face had no strain, making the whole pose look effortless.

For her caption, she put lyrics from Ariana Grande’s song “nasty” and credited the photographer Paul Edwards, her makeup artist Sophia Sinot, and designer Miriam Julin for helping her achieve this glamorous look.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 155,000 likes and over 750 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.2 million followers.

“My idol is literally stunning. I love you,” one user wrote.

“YOU ARE SO GORGEOUS,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“Every time she posts a pic all I think is wow,” remarked a third fan.

“Omg yasssssss ZARA!!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Larsson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in what appeared to be a baby pink corset top with no straps for a steamy shoot. The entertainer tucked the garment into her high-waisted black pants that appeared to be made out of leather. Larsson decorated her nails with black polish and sported her shoulder-length blond hair down in a wet-looking style. She accessorized with some rings and was captured in red lighting.