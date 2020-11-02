Antje Utgaard Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Rhinestone Minidress

Antje Utgaard welcomed the new week in style on Monday, November 2, when she treated her 1.8 million Instagram fans to a series of snapshots in which she rocked a skimpy minidress that left little to the imagination.

The slideshow captured Utgaard striking three different poses outside. The background was blurred, framing the Playboy model against a white picket fence and flowery bushes.

Utgaard sizzled in a nude dress with a short hemline that sat just below her hips, exposing her shapely legs. The garment was made from a sheer fabric adorned with a series of rhinestones that were strategically placed over her chest to censor the look. It also boasted large cutouts on the sides, which showed off her slim waist and underboob.

Utgaard wore her blond hair swept to the left and styled in soft waves that fell in front of her shoulder, giving off an elegant vibe. She accessorized her ensemble with pendant earrings that matched the stones of her dress.

Utgaard teased in the caption that she felt “too glam to give a damn” asked her fans to choose the best photo of the three-part series. She also revealed that her outfit was courtesy of Albina Dyla, a Kosovo-based designer and credited Joe Damaso as the photographed of the shoot.

The post has garnered more than 9,800 likes and over 220 comments within just three hours of going live. Her fans were quick to react to the slideshow, gushing over Utgaard’s incredible beauty and physique. They also used the occasion to pick their favorite pic among the bunch.

“Got that right, i love the 1st photo but your smile will always win with me,” one fan raved.

“I love them all @awesomeantjay you look glamorously gorgeous. The perfect dress, for a beautiful lioness. Have a safe healthy month sweetheart,” replied another user.

“2 and 3. 2 for that amazing dazzling smile of yours and 3 because you look so amazingly elegant and regal in that photo,” a third admirer chimed in.

“[S]is I love all three of them but I have to choose one I would choose number three but you’re always beautiful,” added a fourth follower.

Utgaard isn’t one to shy away from the lenses and often shares racy photos to her Instagram feed. Over the weekend, she uploaded a video that captured her doing “a little morning yoga,” as reported by The Inquisitr. She could be seen outside in front of a bush as she worked through a few yoga poses. She wore a black workout set featuring lime green accents. As Utgaard noted in the caption, the clip was an ad for Bang Energy.