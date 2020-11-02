Gabriella Abutbol Flaunts Curvaceous Booty In Skintight Dress, Says It’s Getting Too ‘Nippy For A Kini’

Gabriella Abutbol wowed her 1.8 million Instagram followers with her most recent update on Monday afternoon, in which the sassy fitness model displayed her killer physique in a clingy black dress that left little to the imagination.

She acknowledged the shift to autumn in the caption, and hoped that her supporters liked her slightly less-revealing attire because it was getting too chilly to wear a bathing suit all the time.

Gabriella posts to her social media page prolifically, and the majority of the shares display the sultry brunette wearing a skimpy bikini and posing provocatively for the camera. Fans did not seem remotely disappointed by her latest look, however, as the post racked up almost 3,300 likes in less than ten minutes after it was uploaded — including one from fellow model Nicky Gile.

She posed outdoors, standing on a cement sidewalk lined with a short adobe wall. A lush background of desert trees and large aloe surrounded her enticing figure.

Gabriella’s sculpted backside faced the camera, and she turned and gazed over her left shoulder with a huge smile on her face. She spread her legs apart and balanced her weight on her right foot, slightly bending the other knee and touching her pointed toe to the ground. The small of her back was arched and she casually tipped her head behind her, letting loose curls cascade to her waist.

Her right arm was relaxed at her side, and she bent her left forearm up next to her body, framing the bottom of her curvaceous bust. The position of her hand and one of the trees behind her created an optical illusion in which it appeared she was holding onto the slender, white trunk.

Gabriella’s dress was sleeveless and featured and bias-cut hem that revealed an alluring amount of her shapely thigh on one side. She paired the figure-hugging garment with a white hat with a wide brim, and a pair of white sneakers with stylish platform soles.

Gabriella’s Instagram followers were eager to express their love for her appearance, and took to the comments section almost instantly. Most strung together various combinations of affectionate emoji —including the ever-popular hearts and flames, but many elected to convey their feelings in words.

“You’ve now literally be[come] one my all time fav person here on IG and I freakin’ love all of your beautiful posts,” gushed one fan.

“Your vans are too cute,” remarked a second supporter, referring to her choice in footwear.

“so cute! outfit goals,” declared a third person.