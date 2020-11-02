Lindsay Arnold’s Baby Tease Gets Fans Buzzing, ‘DWTS’ Star Says ‘So A Thing Might Have Happened’

It sounds as if Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Lindsay Arnold and her husband Sam Cusick may have just welcomed their baby a little bit early. If Baby Cusick hasn’t arrived yet, it seems her delivery is imminent.

Over the weekend, Lindsay shared some adorable snapshots via her Instagram page. She decorated her baby bump as a basketball for Halloween and noted that she was at the 39-week point in her pregnancy. In a Monday afternoon Instagram story, Lindsay signaled that things had taken a big leap forward in her family expansion.

The brief video that Lindsay shared on Monday showed her holding a pink, white, and gray piece of fabric up over her chest. A pink ruffle was along the hem and she appeared to be topless underneath it.

This was no salacious shot though. The quick pan that Lindsay did with her camera revealed that she was in a hospital bed. Had she already given birth? Was she admitted to the hospital and getting ready to deliver? She left fans hanging on this distinction, but her facial expression may have given away her secret.

The Dancing with the Stars pro beamed as she took this quick video. She looked as if she might have been filled with emotion and it certainly seemed that she was very happy and excited.

“So… a thing might have happened,” Lindsay added in text across her video.

Rich Polk / Getty Images

The DWTS star also added three pink double heart emoji to the text incorporated into her Instagram story clip.

Was the joyful look and the details incorporated into the post a sign that Lindsay and Sam have already met their newborn girl for the first time? It seemed as if that might have been the case. However, as of this writing, she hadn’t added anything more on social media in the three hours or so after that initial teaser.

Could Lindsay be waiting to share an update with Dancing with the Stars fans during Monday night’s broadcast? Viewers would certainly love to see this news incorporated into the upcoming episode. She sat out this season due to her pregnancy and viewers have missed her a great deal.

In the months since the DWTS dancer revealed her pregnancy, she has seemed to relish almost every part of the experience. About a month ago, she had a shower and her dancer bestie Witney Carson was in attendance. Witney is also pregnant and her little boy is expected to arrive in February.

Everybody will be anxiously waiting for Lindsay to share an additional update. It looks as if it’s been a wonderful day for her so far and people are ready to get the scoop.