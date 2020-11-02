Hilary Duff Shows Off Growing Baby Bump While Stress Eating About Election Day

Hilary Duff looks amazing in new Instagram share.

Hilary Duff is pregnant with her third child and showing off her cute baby bump. On Monday, the actress uploaded a photo on Instagram of herself sitting in her living room looking every bit like an expectant mom.

The Younger star is already a mother of two kids, Luca, 8, whom she shares with ex, Mike Comrie, and Banks, 2, with husband Matthew Koma. This new little one will be her and Matthew’s second child together. In the cute snapshot, Hilary was sitting down in front of a small round white table. She was leaning slightly backwards as she took the selfie with her right hand. In front of her sitting on top of the table was a bag of what appeared to be Old Dutch Ketchup Potato Chips. She had her other hand inside of the bag ready to grab a handful. She explained in the caption that she was stress eating because of election day tomorrow.

Hilary was dressed in an all-black outfit with her protruding belly displayed front and center. She wore a pair of black leggings with a matching tank top that hugged her growing baby bump. Her blond hair was pulled back and then piled up into a high bun. She gave the dark outfit a little sparkle with a chain necklace and small hoop earrings. She was doing her best to relax, however, she appeared to have a concerned expression on her face.

There was evidence of her kids in the background with a pink backpack hanging up on a peg, as well as a few little coats. Her décor in the room included a white sofa that was accented with a few small pillows and a colorful framed picture on the wall.

Hilary’s Instagram followers seemed to sympathize with her as well. Many of her fans admitted that they were also stress eating. Her ketchup chips also didn’t go unnoticed.

“Ketchup chips for the win!!!” one of her followers said.

“It’s going to be interesting this week,” remarked another person.

“Stressed stressed stressed…I just keep drinking coffee,” stated a third fan.

“You look amazing,” someone else told her.

Hilary made the baby announcement on Instagram last month in a special video clip in which her husband was rubbing her belly. She said that her family was growing and so was she. Matthew also shared the same video on his social media account saying that spending time in quarantine was fun. He then referenced to them expecting another little bundle of joy.