UFC Fighter Rachael Ostovich Shows Major Cleavage In Fiery Hot Pics For Latest Update

UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich put her curvaceous figure on display in a revealing outfit for her latest Instagram update. In the post, she was shot rocking a jumpsuit that flaunted her assets for a stunning four-photo set.

The 29-year-old has been in intense training for her upcoming fight, but took time to post these snaps that showed off her fit frame. She was photographed in front of a rolled bamboo wall in two pictures, and she posed with a black backdrop behind her in the others.

Ostovich was filmed with her long black hair parted in the middle as it flowed over her shoulders, and she also had it up in a double buns look for two of the slides. The Hawaiian sported a short-sleeve jumpsuit that was cut out in the middle with small floral snaps. Her body-hugging ensemble had a flame print, and she had a matching makeup design put on the top right of her beautiful face. Ostovich accessorized with a gold necklace and large hoop earrings.

In the first image, Ostovich was filmed from the knees up as she placed her right hand on her thigh and her left hand on her hip. There was a wry grin across her lips as she kept her eyes closed. This pic gave viewers a glimpse of her hourglass figure in the tight-fitting outfit.

The 125-pounder was captured from the chest up in the next couple slides as her hair was in tight buns. For the second photo, Ostovich stared directly into the lens while giving fans an eyeful of her ample assets in the cut out number. She stayed in the same spot for the third pic, but this time her eyes were closed. The fighter was filmed looking into a mirror for the final slide as she shot a sensual glare at the camera.

For the caption, Ostovich included inspiring words about getting up after being knocked down. She added a fire emoji along with a “#girlonfire” hashtag before uploading the set on Sunday.

Many of the flyweight’s 711,000 Instagram followers flocked to the hot pics, and more than 36,000 showed their support by tapping the like button. Ostovich received close to 300 comments in just less than a day. Fellow UFC competitors Tracy Cortez and Ariane Lipski responded with both fire and heart-eye emoji, and the replies were littered with both.

“Best hot Cheetos costume ever,” one fan responded.

“Spicy mami, hot tamale,” another added.

“POP OFF RACH,” a follower wrote.

“God bless you forever,” another commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Ostovich flaunted her curves in a sports bra during a training session.