Brittany Cartwright Poses In Gingham Mini Dress For Adorable Bump Photo As She Details Major Morning Sickness

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star shared a too-cute photo of her second trimester baby bump.

Brittany Cartwright shared an adorable baby bump photo to Instagram, but in the caption to the pic, she detailed the debilitating, all-day morning sickness she has been dealing with for the past few months.

In a new post shared to her social media page, the 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules star posed in an off-shoulder green and white gingham dress paired with bright white sneakers. The Bravo beauty had her hair styled in a sleek ponytail as she cradled her expanding baby bump while snapping the selfie in her Los Angeles home.

While Brittany was all smiles in the shot, she penned a message to her 1.5 million followers to reveal she has been “super sick” for months. The wife of Jax Taylor wrote that he has been spending most of her days sick in bed and is exhausted by it.

Brittany, who is one of four Vanderpump Rules veterans who are currently pregnant, teased that she is never far from a restroom as she deals with day and night nausea, and she noted that she found a support system with a network of friends on a pregnancy app.

In the comments section, Brittany’s mommy followers offered her suggestions for dealing with nausea. Some suggested that she try eating Jolly Ranchers, gummy bears, or mint candy canes, while others told her to start wearing sea bands on her wrists.

Others reacted to her the former SURvers’s too-cute second-trimester belly and told her she is gorgeous and glowing.

“Cutest bump!! You look so good” one fan wrote.

“You are the cutest mommy to be,” another added.

“Hang in there mama! You look beautiful and your happiness is shining through!” a third fan chimed in.

“You’re just adorable and I hope you get relief, congratulations,” another admirer wrote.

Brittany did reply to one of her fans to admit that despite her seemingly endless morning sickness, “It’s all worth it” as she awaits the arrival of her baby boy, who is due in April.

Brittany previously told People that she was getting “loads of morning sickness” and was feeling extra tired overall during the early months of her pregnancy.

She also dished on one of her own nausea “cures,” according to Bravo. In an old Instagram story, the Vanderpump Rules veteran revealed that she likes to eat from a jar of dill pickles while watching reruns of the sitcom The Office to get her mind off of her maternity-related misery.