Shay Mitchell Goes Pantsless In White Top To Show Off Her Zoom Meeting Style

Shay aceesorized with trendy sunglasses.

Shay Mitchell, 33, hilariously summed up 2020 with her latest Instagram photo, which left her 29 million followers drooling.

Shay — whom fans remember best as the character of Emily Fields on FreeForm’s teen drama Pretty Little Liars — showed some skin as she revealed her casual, yet skimpy ensemble, which she claimed was an accurate representation of how she dressed during her zoom calls.

In the photo, Shay went pantsless as she opted for a short white t-shirt dress. The garment fit loosely over her fit figure, and boasted a short hemline that rested at the top of her thighs. She added a brown and white plaid jacket with buttons on the front to the ensemble.

She allowed the jacket to hang off of one shoulder slightly as she jazzed up her comfy look with a thick chain around her neck and a pair of trendy dark sunglasses on her face.

Shay pushed her hip out and left one arm hanging at her side. She closed her eyes and tilted her head downward as she tousled her hair with her hand.

In the background of the photo, the sunlight can be seen hitting a brick building with lots of windows. A large heart-shaped sculpture could also be seen leaning against the stone wall. The piece of art was seemingly made up of multiple random items that were fastened to a wooden base.

Shay wore her long, brunette hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose waves that cascaded over both of her shoulders as she pushed her bangs back off of her forehead.

Shay’s followers eagerly began to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 256,000 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also shared their opinions about the sexy and stylish snap by posting over 640 messages during that time.

“You represent the look of most people on this planet in 2020. Let’s call it the look of the year 2020. (and maybe more to come.),” one follower stated.

“That a look queen so beautiful,” another wrote.

“Obsessed with this,” declared a third user.

“Yes, this will be me today for my job interview,” a fourth person quipped.

The actress often stuns in her captivating social media posts Whether she appears scantily clad or fully covered she often offers a ton of fashion inspiration to her supporters.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Shay recently slayed in a skimpy yellow bathing suit as she hit the beach with her surfboard in hand. To date, that post has racked up more than 742,000 likes and over 950 comments.