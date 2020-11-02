Model Cindy Mello Flashes Serious Cleavage In A Tight Top For Latest Steamy Update

Cindy Mello looked gorgeous in a scintillating photo where she flaunted her curves for her latest Instagram upload. In the pic, she was shot wearing a tight-fitting tube bodysuit that accentuated her assets while she struck an alluring pose.

Earlier in the day, the 25-year-old had shared another post in the same outfit, but this update gave fans serious eye candy. She was photographed outdoors in front of a plain wall that helped make her outfit stand out. There was grass and a jumbled hose visible in the background.

The Brazilian – who is famous for appearing in the pages of Sports Illustrated, Maxim, and GQ – was captured from the thighs up. Mello placed her right leg forward and hunched over while tugging on the belt loops of her jeans with both hands, and this sultry pose helped further embellish her curves. Her long dark hair was in loose curls and it was swept to the right side of her head. The model’s mouth was agape as she looked off-camera with a sensual look across her gorgeous face.

Mello sported a tan-colored bodysuit which had a tube top that put her cleavage on full display. She had on a pair of high-waist blue jeans that were light-wash, and wrapped tightly around her backside as she pulled on the waistband. The social media influencer wore a white purse over her left shoulder with a hair clip attached to the strap. Mello completed the ensemble with a gold watch and a pair of earrings. Her tanned skin popped against the light backdrop, as viewers were given an eyeful of her bust.

For the caption, Mello joked about preferring this photo to the ones she posted earlier in the same wardrobe before uploading the snap on Monday. Many of her 1.1 million Instagram followers took notice of the eye catching photo, and nearly 55,000 showed their support by tapping the like button in just over three hours after it went live. She received over 250 comments in that time, as her replies were flooded with heart and heart-eye emoji. Fans filled the comments section with compliments in both English and Portuguese.

“Lol this is like the disappearing waist angle,” one follower commented.

“You look so pretty,” an admirer added.

“You got it girl,” an Instagram user responded.

“Wow,” a fan wrote while adding two heart-eye emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Mello showcased her stunning figure while posing topless. She was shot wearing loose-fitting slacks and Christian Louboutin high hells while strategically-placing her hands across her chest.