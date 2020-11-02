Beyonce Opens Up About Tackling 2020 And Motherhood In New Vogue Interview

It has been a tough year for everyone, including the superstar.

Beyonce opened up about preparing her children to overcome challenges in life in a new British Vogue cover story for the magazine’s upcoming December issue.

During her Vogue interview, the world’s biggest superstar also talked about how she has tackled 2020, saying that the past year “absolutely changed” her as a person, but that she decided to give herself “permission to focus on my joy” in the middle of such uncertain times.

“It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed. I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life,” the 39-year-old told the publication’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Beyonce explained how she has been in the industry since she was 15 years old, putting out projects and touring the world non-stop ever since. She pointed out that she dropped her acclaimed album Lemonade during a world tour back in 2016, followed by the birth of her twins Rumi and Sir, her iconic Coachella performance (and the Netflix documentary about it, Homecoming, which she also directed) and then another world tour alongside her husband, rapper Jay-Z.

Earlier this year, the singer dropped her project Black Is King, a visual album that served as the companion to the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift, which was curated for the new Lion King animation reboot, in which she lent her voice to Nala, one of the main characters.

After a “heavy and hectic” few years, Beyonce said she was ready to focus on herself and her family – particularly during the last few months, which have been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked how this year shaped her as a parent and how she talked to her eight-year-old daughter about current events, Bey said that she became a “better listener,” and that she tries hard to keep her children’s environment as safe and positive as possible, but also letting them know that they “are never too young to contribute to changing the world.”

She added that she often checks in with her kids to see how this year’s events have affected them, and that she also believes the best way to teach them is by being as great of a role model as possible.

