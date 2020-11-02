Bru Luccas Slays In A Skimpy String Bikini In Cabo San Lucas

Bru Luccas added another bikini-clad photo to her Instagram feed on November 2. The scorching update marked the sixth consecutive shot that saw her in skimpy swimwear and her 3,.5 million fans have been loving the sight.

The photo captured the model enjoying some sunshine at the beach. A geotag in the upload indicated that she was in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur. She posed in the center of the frame, and an abundance of sunlight spilled over her figure. The model faced her chest toward her camera and put her arms near her side as she flashed a massive smile toward the lens.

The Brazilian babe opted for a white crocheted bikini that highlighted her bronze skin. The garment was decorated with knit balls, giving it an elegant feel. The upper-portion of her suit featured a set of thin straps that stretched over her toned shoulders, leaving her muscular biceps on display for fans to admire. It had a set of tiny, triangular cups that were spaced far apart and allowed Bru to flaunt her ample bust.

She teamed the look with a set of bottoms that matched the color and style of her top. The front was worn a few inches below her navel, and her toned tummy looked picture-perfect. Bru wore the string sides tied high on her hips, and the sexy design showed off her tiny waist and midsection. The daring cut also left Bru’s shapely thighs in full view.

Bru wore a white polish on her nails that helped to enhance her allover glow even further. She added a few beachy accessories to her look, including a shell necklace and a beaded bracelet on her wrist. Bru styled her long, dark locks with a deep side part and her hair spilled messily over her shoulders and back.

In her caption, Bru thanked her photographer by tagging him and adding a few hashtags. As of this writing, the post has only been live on her page for a few days, but it’s garnered over 52,000 likes and 331 comments from fans.

“This lady is just perfect. OMFL,” one follower gushed, adding a few flames to the end of their comment.

“Drop dead gorgeous. You are the hottest babe,” a second social media user added.

“Absolutely gorgeous dang beauty at its best,” a third chimed in with a few red hearts.

“An explosion of sensuality,” one more complimented.

