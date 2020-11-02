Pia Mia Looks Sizzling Hot In Cut-Out Silver Bodysuit For ‘HOT’ Remix Visualizer

Pia Mia took to Instagram to update her followers with a couple of new pics of herself to promote the visualizer for the remix of her new song, “HOT.”

The Guamanian singer and actress stunned in a cut-out silver bodysuit that featured thin straps. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage as well as a hint of her midriff. Pia accessorized herself with numerous jeweled silver necklaces, a thick chain, rings, a bracelet, and heart-shaped earrings. She styled her long wavy blond hair up in a ponytail but left the front down to frame her face. Pia rocked long acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish.

As seen in the visualizer, which you can watch here on YouTube, the entertainer went barefoot for the occasion.

The 24-year-old treated fans to two photos within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured in front of a car from a lower angle. Pia raised both her hands to her chest area and tilted her head up. She squinted her eyes and left the front of her locks to fall in front of her face. Pia showcased her sharp jawline while her garment shimmered in the light.

In the next slide, she was snapped getting her makeup done on set. Pia was photographed side on, which helped show off her profile. She parted her glossy lips while someone applied another coat of makeup to them.

In the tags, Pia credited H.Dayan & Co for her jewelry.

In the span of 40 minutes, her post racked up more than 18,000 likes and over 200 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 6.1 million followers.

“this whole visualizer is my favorite part!!!!! so f*cking good!!!! love u the most,” one user wrote.

“The whole video is unbelievable your a queen in that video,” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“You look so freaking good,” remarked a third fan.

“YOU ARE SO ICONIC PRINCESS,” a fourth admirer commented passionately.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Pia. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a low-cut multicolored top that was tied up at the back with gold straps. The influencer paired the outfit with high-waisted light blue jeans and opted for a black-and-white coat. Pia sported her wavy hair down with a middle part. The “We Should Be Together” hitmaker accessorized with a necklace and a watch while placing a handbag with a chain strap on her right shoulder in one of the snaps.