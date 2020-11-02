Lauren Dascalo Celebrates Instagram Verification In Sheer White Lingerie, Plays With Bubbles

Lauren Dascalo celebrated receiving Instagram’s blue check on Monday afternoon with a lighthearted collection of photos on her feed. In the sexy series, the model rocked a white lace lingerie set as she played with some soap bubbles in front of a mirror. Fans were thrilled to see the verification and were quick to congratulate her.

The photos showed Lauren posing on a wooden countertop in front of a large mirror decorated with clear dangling gems. A chandelier could be seen in the background, as well as the bright flash of the camera, giving the model’s skin a radiant glow in the otherwise dimly lit room.

Lauren’s ensemble featured a plunging top made of sheer lace and a thick ribbon trim. Her ample cleavage spilled out at the center, while even more skin was on show beneath the see-through fabric. The band cut off just below her bust to display her flat tummy.

Lauren paired the top with a matching V-shaped thong. The front of the lingerie dipped into her chest, while the sides came up high above her hips and hugged her curvy figure. Her lean legs were also completely on show.

The influencer completed the outfit with a pair of square sunglasses, a silver bracelet, layered necklaces, and small hoop earrings. She wore her luscious blond locks up in a tight bun.

The snaps showed Lauren standing by the mirror as she poured soap into her hand from a small bottle, then drew a heart on the glass with the suds. She arched her back and pressed her arms against her chest as she cupped the bubbles in her hands and stared at her reflection with a piercing gaze. The collection also included a close-up of her stunning smile and her body as she lifted herself above the countertop.

The post received more than 18,000 likes and just over 200 comments as fans expressed admiration for her stunning physique and excitement over her verification.

“Wow you are spectacular!! Congrats!” one fan wrote with some heart-eye emoji.

“Wowwww you kill it every time,” another user added.

“So fire always looking so good,” a third person penned.

“Congrats you are so amazing love you,” a fourth fan wrote.

Lauren’s followers always go wild for her photos, so her blue check mark was no surprise. She drew attention to herself over the weekend in some sexy Halloween costumes, including one where she rocked a red bodysuit and a cowgirl hat.