Tyra Banks Teases Her Yellow & Neon ‘DWTS’ Outfits As Pro Dancers React To Jeannie Mai’s Health Emergency

The 'Dancing With the Stars' host kept her focus on fashion after a major show shakeup.

Tyra Banks teased her upcoming outfits on Dancing with the Stars hours after it was announced that contestant Jeannie Mai was forced to withdraw from the ABC celebrity ballroom competition due to a health scare.

Ahead of the live show, the America’s Next Top Model alum took to her Instagram page to hype up her fashion game. The 46-year-old beauty shared a pic of last Monday’s dramatic Halloween couture, then promised fans that this week she will rock her favorite color –yellow—as well as a mind-blowing neon ensemble.

Tyra did mention the celebrity dancers’ upcoming “relay” dances, which she teased would be “next level,” but she did not address the sudden departure of Jeannie, which is a major development considering there was supposed to be double elimination for Week 8 and now there won’t be.

Instead, Tyra encouraged fans to tune in for the “glam” and “jams” on the ABC dance-off, where her grand entrances and outfit changes have become an extra star on the show.

In the comments section, Tyra’s fans praised her glam and said they can’t wait to see her latest outfits.

Tyra’s focus on her DWTS fashion was shared as some of her co-stars used their social media space to posts supportive messages for Jeannie, who withdrew from the preemption on Monday morning after she was diagnosed with an inflammatory condition in her throat that requires immediate surgery.

In a social media video, seen here, Cheryl Burke and her partner AJ McLean recoded a message for The Real star.

“Jeannie, you have been such a light on this show and I will miss having your energy on set. You are in our hearts as you go through this. Love you, sis!” Cheryl captioned the clip.

Val Chmerkovskiy also paid tribute to Jeannie on Instagram as he noted that she was a “joy” to watch every week.

“Sucks to see the experience end on this note for you,” the veteran Dancing With the Stars pro wrote.

In comments to the announcement of Jeannie’s exit on the official DWTS Instagram page, seen here, pro dancers Keo Motspeoe, Pasha Pashvov, Daniella Karaagch, Peta Murgatroyd, Britt Stewart, Sasha Farber, and more posted well wishes for the ailing star.

While Tyra has yet to address the departure of Jeannie, she will have the chance to explain how it will affect tonight’s elimination and the planned relay dances during the live edition of Dancing With the Stars.