Ashley Tisdale Wears Skimpy Panties & Crop Top In Bed While Celebrating New Month

Ashley Tisdale is planning to start November off right. The actress went scantily clad to encourage her followers to live a healthier lifestyle filled with new goals.

In the photo, the actress — who is known for playing the colorful character of Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical films — looked glowing and healthy as she smiled for the camera. Ashley revealed in the caption that she was going to challenge herself and her 13.1 million followers to eliminate something toxic from their lives for 30 full days.

Ashley looked excited and ready to put October behind her as she rocked a pair of skimpy white panties. The garment appeared to fit snugly against her curvy hips and flat tummy.

She added a white crop top that fit loosely over her chest. The shirt was sleeveless and showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Although her outfit was scanty, she dressed it up a bit by wearing a gold bracelets on both of her wrists and a ring on her finger.

Ashley laid in a bed made up with light-colored blankets for the snap. She rested her head on a pillow and raised both of her arms up high toward the camera’s lens, which put her arm tattoo on display. Her back was curved as she wore a big smile on her makeup-free face.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side and styled in loose strands that fell against the pillow. In the background of the shot, her black iron headboard could be seen.

Ashley’s followers enthusiastically supported her message and the racy post, clicking the like button more than 392,000 times within the first three hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also penned over 480 comments during that time.

“Gosh your good! My challenge is to not carb load everyday,” one follower wrote.

“Girl I already deleted my ex so I’m on a roll with this challenge,” remarked another.

“You are so beautiful and charming with your pretty smile,” a third user gushed.

“Right! Sounds great, eliminate toxic things in your life,” a fourth person commented.

Of course this isn’t the first time that the actress has rocked a racy bedroom look on social media.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ashley recently stunned her fans by wearing the same out as she sat on her knees with her back arched and a towel wrapped around her hair. That post was also a huge hit among her fans. To date, that pic has raked in more than 212,000 likes and over 460 comments.