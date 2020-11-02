‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Interrogates Flo About Shauna

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, November 3 reveal that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will leave her marital home feeling defeated. Her whole world will be falling apart and she doesn’t know who to trust anymore. Those who follow the long-running soap opera know that she is at her worst when she’s emotional.

The Dark Queen Interrogates Flo

Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) invited Quinn to stay with her and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) at the beach house. She figured that Wyatt’s mother may as well stay with them rather than at a hotel. Quinn had moved out after Eric told her that he could no longer stand the sight of her. As seen in the below image, Eric has hardened his heart against his wife.

Flo and Quinn had always been close. After all, she and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) had been best friends since their days in Las Vegas and their children were dating each other. So, when Flo moved to Los Angeles, Quinn took her under her wing. When Wyatt and the former waitress started making eyes at each other again, she encouraged her son to leave Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) for the blonde.

However, Quinn will have a lot on her mind when she returns to the beach house. As far as she’s concerned, her best friend betrayed her. She found Shauna at the Forrester mansion and thinks that her bestie was scheming behind her back. Eric also won’t forgive her and she believes that Shauna has turned him against her. After Eric defended Shauna, Quinn feels that she needs to re-evaluate the situation.

The truth is out…Do you think Eric can forgive Quinn? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/1xjsso95Bf — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 7, 2020

Flo Knows Nothing On The Bold and the Beautiful

According to SheKnows Soaps, the Dark Queen interrogates Flo. She wants to know where Shauna has been living and what is going on with her. She’s trying to figure out if Shauna planned everything so that she looked like the victim in her scheme to break up Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Of course, Flo knows nothing. Shauna plays her cards close to her chest and she knows that it would put her daughter in an awkward position with Wyatt’s mother. Flo will be equally shocked when she finds out that Shauna will be moving into the mansion. She doesn’t know what’s going on either.

Quinn doesn’t know if she can trust Flo’s words. She thought that she could count on Shauna, but the blonde betrayed her. So, how can she believe her daughter?

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hint that Quinn may soon start to plot her next move. She won’t give up Eric without a fight and she’s ruthless when she’s on the warpath. Will Wyatt be able to sort out his mother’s mess before she goes to the dark side? Or will Quinn and Shauna’s new feud have an impact on his relationship with Flo?