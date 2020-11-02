Donald Trump Will Leave Peacefully If He Loses Because He ‘Hates’ Being President, Ex-Official Says

Anthony Scaramucci said that he doesn’t think the doomsday predictions are accurate that Donald Trump will try to stay in office if he is voted out. Instead, he argued that Trump actually doesn’t enjoy being president, and he’ll leave peacefully so that he can move to his next project, as The Sun reported.

Scaramucci, who is often called “The Mooch,” worked for the administration for 18 months, including just 11 days as the director of White House Communications. He pushed back on the concerns that the president won’t accept a peaceful transfer of power after repeatedly suggesting that the election is rigged and that he would challenge the results.

“He is a showman, but he actually hates the f*cking job. Barack Obama has him read perfectly,” Scaramucci said.

Apparently, the work is too involved for Trump, and he’d be happy to move onto something else.

“He doesn’t like the arduous nature of the job. He doesn’t like the pain in the a**,” Scaramucci stated.

As a result, if he were to lose the election on Tuesday, he would leave and do so peacefully, the former White House employee said, contradicting predictions that there would be a conflict.

Instead, he thinks Trump will leave and then set up a media empire after taking a short break.

“He will create that narrative that he made America great, and it was the pandemic that cost him more than anything else,” he predicted.

He added that it just isn’t the commander in chief’s personality to act.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

“His personality is bluster and saying things, but he really isn’t a doer that way. I think he will blow out.”

After leaving the White House, Scaramucci has become critical of his former employer and has led Republican efforts to oust the businessman from the Oval Office.

He admits that his prediction doesn’t fit in with the narrative being floated in the public sphere currently.

“I think I am in the contrarian camp. Everyone says he isn’t going to go quietly and that there is going to be a shootout over this, and stuff like that – but that isn’t Trump’s personality,” he explained.

Scaramucci said that the biggest surprise out of all the president’s behavior so far has been that he didn’t step down after being impeached.

A recent poll showed that half of Trump supporters think that he should refuse to accept the result if the final tally shows him losing to Joe Biden, as The Inquisitr previously reported.