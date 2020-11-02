Chanel West Coast Rocks Victory Curls And Flaunts Her Curves In Revealing ‘Sgt. Sinner’ Halloween Costume

Chanel dressed like a pin-up model.

Chanel West Coast wore a number of different Halloween costumes over the weekend, and she ended her spooky celebrations with a bang by rocking a retro look that was patriotic and provocative.

In one of the many Instagram posts documented her Halloween festivities, the Ridiculousness star shared a video of her army-themed costume. She revealed that her look was inspired by the voluptuous pin-up models of the 1940s whose images were popular with members of the military. Chanel wore an army-green ensemble that included a curve-hugging crop top. The garment’s deep neckline ensured that she was putting on a busty display. Front pockets with flaps and gold buttons drew even more attention to her chest.

A black “U.S. Army” patch was affixed on one side of the chest. The similarly-sized patch on the opposite side was lined in red, and it identified the wearer as “Sgt. Sinner.” The detailed piece also had epaulettes on the shoulders and a few rows of military ribbon bars. Stars and stripes decorated the long sleeves. The top was finished with red piping.

Chanel’s matching skirt clung to her hips and thighs to emphasize her hourglass shape. It boasted a row of shiny buttons down the front, along with two pockets that matched those on the top. Around her slim waist, she wore a wide black belt with a gold eagle buckle. The “No Plans” songstress completed her look with a tiny version of a garrison cap embellished with an embroidered star.

Chanel gave her look even more of a vintage vibe by wearing the front of her brunette hair styled in two large victory curls. The rest of her tresses were pulled back and fashioned in glamorous waves. Her Instagram post included two photos that offered closer looks at her hair and her beauty look, which featured green and gold eyeshadow.

The influencer did a sassy dance by placing her hands on her hips and wiggling them around as her own song, “White Picket Fence,” played. She also lip-synched along with the tune from her new album, America’s Sweetheart. It featured jaunty piano music with background singers providing part of the beat, and its classic sound perfectly suited Chanel’s costume.

Her mini performance racked up over 105,000 likes on Instagram, along with scores of compliments.

“Just beautiful. I love your hair,” read one message. “Will you be my superior officer.”

“Damn, that’s HOT!” another fan wrote.

“Love it!! You are doing the military proud!!” a third fan commented.

Two of the other Halloween costumes Chanel rocked this year included a look based on a fembot from the Austin Powers movies and a playful Chucky doll outfit.