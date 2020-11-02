Cardi B Officially Calls Off Divorce From Husband Offset

The couple appear to have finally reconciled.

Cardi B has officially called off her divorce from husband Offset following weeks of rumors that the two had reconciled.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s divorce case was dismissed “without prejudice” by a judge in Fulton County, Georgia, on Monday, according to People magazine. Cardi (real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar), who is 28 years old, initially filled for divorce nearly two months ago, and the two were originally due to appear in court later this week.

As The Sun reported, a judge has yet to sign off on the dismissal and the artist still reserves the right to refile the divorce at a later date if she wishes to. Cardi and 28-year-old Offset, who is known for being on third of the rap trio Migos, tied the knot back in September 2017 and share a two-year-old baby daughter named Kulture.

The news may not come as a surprise to fans of the dramatic couple, as they have been posting videos and pictures of each other on their own social media pages for a few weeks now. Offset was even spotted attending Cardi’s lavish birthday party in Las Vegas in early October, as People magazine pointed out.

Furthermore, Cardi, who is very open about her personal life with her fans via social media, posted a video on Instagram just three weeks ago explaining that she was back together with her baby’s father because she was “crazy” and “wanted d***.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

She said that she struggles to make a decision and stick with it, but insisted that they were not trying to attract attention with their on-and-off relationship. According to The Sun, she said that the way she feels about her partner changes depending on the day, but that she often “missed him.”

“It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend,” Cardi explained.

She also took to Twitter last month to defend her decision to file for divorce, suggesting that she was trying to teach Offset a lesson by going to such extreme lengths, People reported.

“If I want to go to an extreme to teach a n**** a lesson and file for divorce, I could do that. It’s my life. I’m not getting no f****** abuse,” she said in a voice clip. She added that the two are “work[ing] things out little by little slowly.”

The two have been spending some quality time together lately, with Offset even posting a video of the “WAP” superstar cleaning around what looks like their Atlanta mansion in a cozyy robe, as The Inquisitr reported.