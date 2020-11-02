‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Kyle Loses It At Dina’s Memorial

The Young and the Restless episode that aired on Monday, November 2, featured Kyle walking out of his grandmother’s memorial after Theo crashed it. Lola gave Summer a warning, and then the Abbotts said goodbye to Dina. Meanwhile, Chance spoke with Ashley about Abby.

Chance (Donny Boaz) offered to take a personal day, but Abby (Melissa Ordway) told him he just started his job, so he didn’t need to.

At the Abbott mansion, Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Traci (Beth Maitland), and Jack (Peter Bergman) were ready to leave for the church, but Jack needed a moment, so his sisters went without him. Theo (Tyler Johnson) stopped by, and he complained about being left out of Dina’s (Marla Adams) final moments. Jack apologized for leaving him out and mentioned that Kyle (Michael Mealor) would eventually come around.

Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle saw each other at Crimson Lights, and Summer came in. She complained about Lola and Kyle being together, but the chef reminded Summer that she lived upstairs. Lola warned Summer not to make the day about her since the family was saying goodbye to Dina. Then, Kyle and Summer talked and decided to drive to the church together.

Monty Brinton / CBS

In the park, Ashley and Traci talked about their mother’s shortcomings but realized she’d loved them all in the end. Traci admitted she had an outline for a book about everything Dina taught her. Chance walked by, and he talked to Ashley about Abby. Ashley noted how proud she was of her daughter and appreciated that Chance realized how lucky he was to have Abby in his life.

At Society, the family gathered after the church service that happened off-screen. Lola prepared the food, and Jack gave a moving speech that left people wiping their eyes. Theo surprised Lola in the kitchen, and she encouraged him to stop playing a part and do what the real Theo would do. That ended with him making a grand entrance and shaking up the party and playing a song Dina had loved dancing to. Everybody but Kyle and Summer got into the celebratory mood. Ultimately, Chance showed up and joined Abby in celebrating her late grandmother. They told stories about her adventures, and Lola even smiled at Theo.

Kyle left, and Summer followed him to Chancellor Park. He complained about no longer even having a family, and Summer told Kyle he was being ridiculous. He admitted that he was overreacting to Theo. Summer reassured Kyle that his dad and the rest of the Abbotts would see through everything Theo tried to do.