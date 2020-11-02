Irina Shayk Shows Off Enviable Curves In A Black Bikini While Lying On A Luxurious Versace Couch

Irina also wore a gorgeous velvet robe.

Irina Shayk steamed up her Instagram page on Monday with a stunning new photo from her recent feature in Vogue Czechoslovakia. The supermodel looked absolutely flawless as she flaunted her incredible figure in an itty-bitty bikini.

The camera was positioned high above the Russian beauty, capturing a full-length look at her as she lay on top of an ornate couch from the Versace Home Collection that was covered with several plush throw pillows. She hung her long, lean legs over the edge of its cushions and turned her hips to the side to further emphasize her enviable curves while gazing up at the lens with a sultry stare.

The 34-year-old likely sent pulses racing as she showed off her phenomenal physique in a tiny black two-piece that left little to the imagination. That swimwear included a halter-style top with a scoop neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. Its tiny cups were connected in the middle of her chest by a silver ring detail, drawing even more attention to the busty display.

Irina’s bikini bottoms were nearly out of sight in the snap, though it was obvious that the garment was just as risque. The piece boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that offered fans a peek at her pert derriere, as well as her shapely thighs and tone calves. Its waistband featured the same metallic accents on its thin straps, which were positioned high up on her hips to accentuate her tiny waist and chiseled abs.

The brunette beauty added a thick velvet robe as an extra layer to her look, which featured Versace’s iconic gold baroque pattern along its hemlines. She left the piece completely open to give her online audience a completely look at her bikini body and teased them with a glimpse of her toned shoulders by letting it slink down her arms in an alluring manner.

Irina completed the look with a pair of black stiletto heels that had a rhinestone-encrusted ankle strap. She also adorned her fingers with a slew of statements rings and wore a gorgeous pendant necklace for some additional bling.

The skin-baring shot proved to be a major hit with the model’s admirers, amassing over 367,000 likes within six hours of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the post to show Irina some love as well.

“Versace queen,” one person wrote.

“The world’s most beautiful woman,” declared another fan.

“Body goals!” a third follower remarked.

“Goddess, nothing more to say…” added a fourth admirer.

Irina often shows off looks from her modeling work to Instagram. In September, the blue-eyed beauty heated things up with a selfie taken amid Milan Fashion Week that saw her rocking a dangerously low-cut orange top. The look proved to be popular as well, racking up nearly 625,000 likes to date.