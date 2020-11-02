‘This Is Us’ Fans Offer Wild Theories For Season 5 After Bombshell Premiere Episode

Fans of the NBC drama came up with some surprising predictions for how the new season will play out.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the This Is Us episodes “Forty: Part 1/Forty” Part 2.

This Is Us fans have are all over the board when it comes to theories as to how the new season of the NBC drama series will play out. Nearly one week after the bombshell premiere episode aired, fans hit Instagram to voice their opinions about the storylines that were started in the shocking two-parter.

In a new post shared to the official This Is Us Instagram, page, a photo of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) was shared. In the pic, the long-suffering couple shared a lighthearted moment.

The pic was captioned with a request for viewers to drop their favorite theories about the new seasom in the comments section.

Some viewers offred predictions about Kate and Toby’s future adoption of a daughter that was teased at the end of last season.

“Toby will have an affair with the birth mom of the baby Kate and him are adopting,” one fan wrote.

Others had theories about the fate of Madison (Caitlin Thompson), Kevin (Justin Hartley), and their babies after the mom-to-be’s miscarriage scare in the first episode, while others jumped ahead to the flash-forward that was previously seen when the Pearson family gathered together at Kevin’s house as matriarch Rebecca (Mandy Moore) lay on her death bed.

“Madison is gonna die during childbirth,” one viewer predicted.

“The little boy who says ‘Uncle Randall’ in the flash-forward at Kevin’s house is not one of the twins that Madison is carrying,” another added.

In another storyline, several fans predicted that Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) soon-to-be-introduced therapist could end up being his birth mother after last week’s bombshell cliffhanger revealed that his biological mom Laurel did not die of a drug overdose shortly after she gave birth to him but was instead revived by a paramedic.

Other viewers predicted that Randall will find out he has half-siblings he never knew about. And another viewer had several potential plot lines in mind for the series.

“Randall’s new therapist is probably his mom or sibling,” the fan wrote. “Madison’s twins end up being triplets with the Big 3 story repeating itself. Katie and Toby adopt an African American child. We learn how Miguel and Rebecca started their relationship. Deja becomes a leader in teen protesting. Malik and Deja encounter some issues with protesting and Randall has to save them.”

In another off-the-wall theory, one viewer speculated that Kyle, the Pearson baby who died at birth, actually didn’t pass away and was instead “kidnapped” by Rebecca’s doctor, the beloved Dr. K.