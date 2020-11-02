Sara Underwood Sizzles In A Sage Green Midi Dress That Hugs Her Bombshell Curves

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood tantalized her 9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy trio of shots in which she flaunted her bombshell curves. The ensemble she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand Sara has rocked on her Instagram page many times before. She made sure to tag the label in the first slide as well as in the caption, and even gave her audience the exact name of the piece in case they wanted to pick one up for themselves.

Sara’s ample assets were on full display in an off-the-shoulder midi dress crafted from a pale sage fabric. She stood in front of a wooden post on a pier area overlooking a calm body of water. Dry trees were visible in the distance, as was a range of rolling hills, and the natural lighting gave Sara a stunning glow.

The garment had ruffled sleeves that settled halfway down her upper arms, and the neckline revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. It had a figure-hugging silhouette that clung to her slim waist and stretched over her shapely rear and sculpted thighs. The fit became slightly looser below her knees, and the overall look fit her like a glove.

She accessorized with a straw hat, and posed with one hand on her waist and the other positioned on her neck in the elegant shot. She gazed at the camera, lips slightly parted in a sultry expression.

For the second slide, she showcased the back of her ensemble, flaunting her pert posterior. The fabric strained against her shapely rear and then cascaded down the rest of her legs, leaving several inches of her calves on display. She paired the dress with white boots that had chunky high heels, and her blond locks were styled in a sleek look.

For the third and final snap, she leaned back against the same wooden pole, closing her eyes as a serene expression passed over her face. Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 27,100 likes within just 40 minutes. It also received 158 comments from Sara’s eager audience.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Have I gone to heaven,” another follower added, captivated by Sara’s beauty.

“This color. Sage green is amazing on you,” a third fan remarked.

“Wow! You’re gorgeous but that scenery is amazing. Nice place to just sit and relax,” another chimed in.

