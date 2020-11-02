‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn & Eric Face Off After Huge Betrayal

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, November 3 reveal that Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will face off. The husband and wife will exchange harsh words after a betrayal. She never thought that her best friend would stab her in the back, per SheKnows Soaps.

Eric Won’t Forgive

Quinn was hoping to reconcile with her hubby and made her way to the Forrester mansion. As seen in the image below, Eric was furious with his wife for meddling in his son’s affairs. But when she got there, she found her husband with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) who was in a foul mood. The dressmaker vowed to never forgive her for nearly ruining his life and stormed out of there. But when Quinn tried to plead with her husband, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) descended the stairs.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hint that Eric won’t forgive Quinn because of how she hurt his son. He defended his spouse when everyone else pointed fingers at her.

However, when Quinn sees her bestie in her marital home, all hell will break loose. Not only will she fling wild accusations at her friend, but she will also make assumptions as to why the blonde is at the house. She eels that Shauna must be the reason behind Eric’s unforgiving heart.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Eric confronts Quinn, who becomes frantic as her world crumbles down around her. pic.twitter.com/OQ6WUezJGS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 8, 2020

Eric & Quinn Face Off On The Bold and the Beautiful

Quinn is also mad at Shauna for not being direct with her. Why hasn’t she heard from her since the day of her failed wedding? Why has she been secretive and quiet? The Dark Queen will jump to her own conclusions and figure that Shauna has been scheming behind her back. For all she knows, Shauna has betrayed her by laying all the blame at her feet.

But Eric won’t let his spouse berate her friend. He will put an immediate end to the interrogation and let her know that she cannot blast Shauna for coming clean. As Eric previously told Ridge, he believes that Shauna was merely a pawn in Quinn’s scheme and that his wife had been pulling the puppet strings.

Eric and Quinn will blast each other. She doesn’t understand why he would believe Shauna over her. He’s been married to her for many years and knows the person that she really is. Now she sees that he’s willing to take a newcomer’s side over hers. The Dark Queen will be unhappy but Eric will remain firm.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that a lot more drama is in store as Quinn returns to the beach house defeated. For the first time, things may be tense between her and Shauna’s daughter, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). She interrogates Flo to find out what Shauna has been up to and if she was in on her mother’s plans.