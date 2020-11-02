Holly Sonders Accentuates Her Curves In Gold Thong Bikini While Tossing A Football

Holly Sonders took to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon to share a racy new upload. The Fox Sports host went scantily clad in the video as she showed off her sporty side.

Holly, 33, let it all hang out as she tossed a football back and forth on the beach. The golfer opted for a metallic gold bikini in the sexy video. The top fastened behind her back and crossed over her chest to tie around her neck. The garment exposed the model’s colossal cleavage and sideboob in the process.

The matching thong bottoms tied over her voluptuous hips as they put the spotlight on her curvy booty. The garment fit tightly around her petite waist.

Holly frolicked on the beach as she showcased her athletic ability by kicking the ball, tossing it to a pal, who hung out in the water, and also catching it as she received praise from the person behind the camera.

The revealing swimwear was accessorized with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and some oversize sunglasses. She added a dangling bellybutton ring as well.

During the clip, Holly was spotted bending over to pick up the ball before looking up at the camera and grabbing her chest to make sure she didn’t suffer from a wardrobe malfunction.

Her long, dark hair was slicked back into a ponytail. The locks were styled in straight strands that hung down her back. She geotagged her location as Cabo San Lucas, and asked her followers to guess where she was headed on her next vacation.

Holly’s 480,000-plus followers made quick work of showing their support for the post by watching the video nearly 20,000 times within the first 48 minutes after it was uploaded to her feed. Her fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 250 remarks during that time.

“That’s fabulous,” one follower exclaimed.

“You look amazing,” another stated.

“Can people even leave the country yet? You’re going to Myrtle Beach, SC,” a third comment read.

“Aruba or Punta Cana,” a fourth user guessed.

The model often shares her travel adventures with her followers. She’s been known to enjoy hitting the warmer climates, where she can show off her incredible curves in skimpy ensembles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently drew the eyes of her fans when she shared some snaps of herself rocking her sexy referee Halloween costume. That post was also a hit among her admirers. To date, it’s pulled in more than 9,300 likes and over 140 comments.