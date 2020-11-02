Scientists Say COVID-19 Sufferers Have Serious Long-Term Effects Like Hair Loss And Erratic Heart Rates

Now that the novel coronavirus has been around in human populations for nearly a year, scientists are finally started to get a better understanding of the long-term health implications for those who contract the disease, as a new study reported by the Wall Street Journal showed.

In the short term, COVID-19 sufferers can have symptoms ranging from a fever and a loss of their sense of taste and smell, to rashes and nausea.

But for some people, the situation doesn’t improve much as time goes on. While the shortness of breath and fevers fade, many people experience new complications that stick around long-term.

“Many are dealing with symptoms weeks or months after they were expected to recover, often with puzzling new complications that can affect the entire body—severe fatigue, cognitive issues and memory lapses, digestive problems, erratic heart rates, headaches, dizziness, fluctuating blood pressure, even hair loss,” the Journal noted.

While the novel coronavirus seems to initially impact the lungs, it moves throughout the body to the heart, kidneys, nervous system, and digestive system.

Doctors are calling the phenomenon “post-acute COVID” or “chronic COVID.” The term applies to anyone who has continued to experience symptoms for 12 weeks after being diagnosed. One of the surprising things about the condition is that it isn’t limited to people who originally had a severe case of the disease.

That suggests that the idea that people recover and move on from the disease within two weeks for the most part may be false. Although numbers aren’t clear, yet, it seems that about 10 percent of adults under the age of 49 continue to experience symptoms four weeks later. About 2.3 percent continue to have symptoms for more than 12 weeks.

Emanuele Cremaschi / Getty Images

A different study found that about 25 percent of people were still ill after 90 days.

Trisha Greenhalgh who is a professor of primary care at the University of Oxford and the lead author of the study weighed in on the findings.

“Usually, the patients with bad disease are most likely to have persistent symptoms, but COVID doesn’t work like that,” she said.

For some patients, who call themselves “long haulers” or “long-COVID” patients, they say that the original disease isn’t as bad as the ongoing symptoms.

“You don’t realize how lucky you are with your health until you don’t have it,” said 43-year-old Elizabeth Moore.

She has lost nearly 30 pounds and has been laid low for months despite regularly attending fitness classes and skiing before contracting the virus.

“I haven’t really seen any other illness that affects so many different organ systems in as many different ways as Covid does,” one doctor said.

So far, the United States has seen over nine million cases of the disease, with 46.6 million worldwide.