Casey Costelloe Brings The Heat In A Colorful Crocheted Bikini: ‘Patiently Waiting For The Sun To Return’

Casey is ready to rock her sexy swimwear again.

Casey Costelloe brought some heat to her Instagram page on Monday when she showed off another racy swim look in a set of sizzling new snaps. The model put her ample assets on display in the double-pic upload, driving her fans wild.

The Aussie model was a bombshell in the tantalizing addition to her feed, rocking nothing more than a crocheted bikini from Once Kissed Swimwear that perfectly suited her killer curves. The skimpy two-piece had a bright pink, purple, and white color scheme that popped against her gorgeous tan, much of which was exposed due to the ensemble’s revealing design.

Casey stunned as she showed off her voluptuous chest in a halter-style bikini top that left little to the imagination. Its cups featured an intricate floral design that covered up only what was necessary of her bosom, ensuring that the snaps would not violate any of Instagram’s strict no-nudity guidelines. However, the combination of its wide scoop neckline and racy cutout pattern still left a scandalous amount of cleavage exposed, giving the look a seriously seductive vibe.

The matching bottoms of the set made for quite a sight as well. The knitted garment boasted a high-cut and cheeky style that showed off Casey’s perky booty, while also teasing a glimpse of her shapely thighs. It had a thick, curved waistband that was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and slender frame. A small drawstring fell in the middle of the band as well, helping to draw attention to her flat tummy and abs.

The photos appeared to be throwback snaps, as Casey noted in the caption that she was “patiently waiting for the sun to return” so she could slip into the sexy two-piece again. She posed outside in front of a slew of vibrant foliage that gave the images a tropical vibe. The trees provided for plenty of shade, though a stream of sunlight was able to spill in between the leaves, illuminating the model’s phenomenal figure in all of the right places as she worked the camera.

Fans certainly seemed impressed with the blond beauty’s latest swimwear look, with dozens flocking to the comments section of the post to let their admiration be known.

“You are so beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Hottie,” quipped another fan.

“Love your new bikini but you look good in anything you wear,” a third follower remarked.

“Looking fantastic,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up more than 7,000 likes within seven hours of going live.