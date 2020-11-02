Pia Mia Poses In Low-Cut Multicolored Crop Top For Latest Outfit Post

Pia Mia took to Instagram to update her followers with a couple of new pics of herself. The Guamanian singer and actress is no stranger to making an effort with her outfits and opted for a bright number for her most recent post.

The “We Should Be Together” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut multicolored crop that was tied up with gold straps at the back. The item of clothing helped display her decolletage and midriff. She paired the look with high-waisted light blue jeans and opted for a black-and-white coat. Pia accessorized with a necklace and a watch. She rocked long acrylic nails that were painted with a light polish. Pia styled her luscious wavy blond hair down with a middle part and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 24-year-old treated fans to four photos within one upload.

In the first shot, the entertainer was captured outdoors in the evening. She placed her handbag on her right shoulder while holding onto her coat with the other hand. Pia sported an over the shoulder pose and gave fans a view from behind. She gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes, making everything look effortless.

In the next slide, Pia was snapped from the mouth-down while sitting on a chair. She wrapped her coat around her shoulders and linked both her hands in her lap.

In the third and final frame, Pia showed off her IPSY makeup products.

For her caption, she expressed her love for beauty and excitement for experimenting with new products. Pia thanked IPSY after partnering with them and listed the products of theirs she had applied to her face for these snaps.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 22,000 likes and over 830 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.1 million followers.

“This is one of my favorite pics of you,” one user wrote.

“Most beautiful human on earth,” another person shared.

“LOVE OF MY LIFE”, remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“I love u. The most stunning woman,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous white heart emoji.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Pia. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a black lace lingerie bodysuit that featured a large bow of the same color on the back. Pia rocked a lacy eye mask that had a crown detail on top and sported her hair up. She left the tendrils out to frame her face and applied a bold red lip.