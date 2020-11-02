‘Bachelor’ Star Hannah Ann Sluss Gets Flirty In Black Sports Bra & Leggings

Hannah Ann Sluss continues to bowl over her Instagram followers while flaunting her incredible curves in racy outfits online.

The model, who shot to fame when she appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, has now become a fan favorite personality from the franchise. On Sunday, November 1, she shared a stunning snap that gave fans a peek at her toned figure.

Hannah slayed as she opted for a black sports bra as she baked in the California sun. The tight garment hugged her chest tightly as the scooped neckline gave her fans a peek at her abundant cleavage. The thin straps flashed her gym-honed arms and shoulders as well.

Hannah didn’t stop there, adding a pair of matching leggings. The stretchy material clung to her curvy hips and tiny waist snugly. Her lean thigh were also accentuated in the pants, which featured black suspender-like straps that reached up to hook over her shoulders.

Hannah’s minimalist look was off set by a pair of gold hoop earrings and some diamond encrusted rings on her fingers.

She revealed her location to be Beverly Hill as she stood outside in front of some white flowering bushes. In one snap, she pushed her hip out and ran her fingers through her locks. a second shot featured her hooking her thumbs through the straps on her pants and smiling for the camera.

The post also included a video, in which Hannah tousled her mane and placed a pair of eyeglasses on her face before spinning around to show off her body.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side and style din loose curls that she flipped over her shoulder and tumbled down her back.

Hannah’s over 1.3 million followers didn’t waste any time sharing their love for the upload, clicking the like button more than 66,000 times within the first 15 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 370 messages.

“Stunner. I love your hair like this,” one follower gushed.

“CEO of cuteness, you look beautiful,” declared another.

“Literally so glowing,” a third user wrote.

“Hair so voluptuous,” a fourth comment read.

The reality star’s timeline appears to be the perfect mixture of stunning modeling shots, casual snaps, and memorable moments in her life.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hannah Ann recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a blue celestial bikini while holding a plate of Mexican food. That post has reeled in more than 121,000 likes to date.