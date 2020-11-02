Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Were Reportedly In Prenup Talks For Months Before ‘Surprise’ Proposal

Blake Shelton made a surprise proposal to Gwen Stefani last month, but a source revealed to US Weekly that the two had been in prenup talks for months before the country crooner got down on one knee.

“They have been in prenup talks for a few months,” a source revealed.

However, that doesn’t mean that the two are having a hard time coming to an agreement that protects their assets and determines who gets what if they were to ever get divorced.

“The process has been extremely effortless,” the source said, adding that “These are two mature adults that love each other.”

So far, they revealed, there have been “no hiccups, or outrageous demands” on either side, but the final documents haven’t been drawn up, yet.

Apparently, the 51-year-old feels that a prenup is necessary this time around after she decided not to have one with her ex-husband of 13 years, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, who she married in 2002. The two apparently had a difficult split after rumors of infidelity emerged.

“She just can’t afford to not have it with Blake,” the source said of getting a prenup, which would protect her if the romance went south.

An anonymous source told People a few days ago that the engagement was a surprise to the No Doubt songstress.

“Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise,” an insider claimed. “Gwen and Blake kept the proposal quiet for a few days, but were very excited to share.”

The two announced their engagement via social media, with an image showing the two kissing inside the chapel in Blake’s Oklahoma ranch as Gwen held up her hand to show off her pricey engagement ring.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Blake is said to have proposed in the chapel because he built it there for her to ease her transition from Los Angeles to Oklahoma. A source said that while the two had been talking about marriage for a while, the actual event was completely unexpected.

“This engagement was a long time coming but for them it is the right time,” they said.

The couple first met in 2014 on the set of The Voice as they both were in the process of splitting from their spouses. They began dating in 2015 as their relationships were officially over, and they’ve been together since then. There is no yet word on when the big day will be, but some in the know suggested it could be before the year is out.