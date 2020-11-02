Daisy Keech Dresses Like A Naughty Nurse In Scorching Shot: ‘Don’t Worry, This Won’t Hurt A Bit’

Daisy Keech added some serious heat to her Instagram feed this past weekend. The model’s November 1 update included a photo of herself and her boyfriend, who were both dressed in skimpy attire for Halloween.

The image captured Daisy posed in the center of the frame. She faced her chest toward the camera, averting her gaze off-camera with her lips slightly parted. Daisy held a knife in front of her, gripping the bottom with one hand and touching the tip with her finger. She looked dressed to impress while clad in a sexy nurse costume that quickly captured her fans’ attention.

On her upper half, Daisy sported a red bra that popped against her fair skin. The garment was snug on her bust, and it had a piece of fabric that arched over her chest, drawing further attention to her bombshell curves. The piece appeared to have an underwire bottom, which helped to enhance her cleavage even further. She wore a white shawl draped over her arms and added a pair of gloves to the sexy costume. Daisy also rocked a corset over her midsection, highlighting her tiny frame.

The model opted for a set of matching panties on her lower-half. The waistband was trimmed with lace and fabric crisscrossed over her taut tummy and abs. The tight fit of the piece also helped to showcase her tiny frame. She wore a white apron with a red cross on the front and added knee-high socks to the racy outfit.

Daisy styled her long, blond locks with a middle part and her curly locks spilled over her shoulders. She also wore a nurse hat and a stethoscope. Daisy completed her look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings, providing her look with just the right amount of bling.

Michael Yerger stood behind her, rocking a patient gown that was torn and filled with fake blood. The outfit had ripped sleeves that allowed Michael to show off his defined biceps and its short length showcased his muscular legs. He completed his costume with a pair of ankle socks.

Fans have been pleased with Daisy’s latest update, and it’s garnered more than 401,000 likes and 600-plus comments.

“THIS IS EVERYTHING SLAYYY,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Do your thing, nurse. So sexy,” a second social media user gushed.

“I think I’m having a heart attack,” another Instagrammer joked.

“Looks like the patient survived a zombie attack. You guys are a good looking couple,” one more chimed in with a few flames.