Nicole Polizzi Shares Breathtaking Photo Of Her Christmas Tree: ‘Finally’

Nicole Polizzi shared a breathtaking photo of her Christmas tree, exclaiming that she was “finally” able to decorate her home for her most favorite holiday of all. The former Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star followed her exclamation with a Santa, fire, and reindeer emoji.

The impressive fir appeared to dwarf the entranceway in the Northern New Jersey home Nicole resides in with her husband Jionni LaValle and their children Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo. The photo’s display of holiday cheer delighted her 13.7 million, social media followers.

It was lit with hundreds of twinkling lights. Several animated-looking legs, which were decorated with white and red striped socks and red curved shoes, stuck out of the evergreen as if an elf were caught within its branches. The massive tree almost reached the landing of the staircase that led to the upstairs area of the reality star’s home.

Underneath the large decoration, a red skirt with stripes and pom-poms as its trim held a series of three large, decorated boxes, which appeared to be wrapped in the same tones as the skirt. Also seen underneath the holiday decoration was a statue of the animated character of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Seated next to the reindeer was Nicole, who cuddled an old-fashioned Santa Claus figure. Next to Santa’s left foot, a brown bag of gifts was visible. In his right hand, Santa held a wooden crest with the letter L inside a circle. The monogram is for the family’s last name.

The stairwell that leads to the upstairs area of the family’s abode featured a light-colored bottom and dark wood stairs. Atop that, a runner was placed that protected the wood treads. Wrought iron spindles gave the area a luxurious look. To the left of the stairs, crown molding was used to enhance the look of an entranceway to another room.

Behind the tree, a dark wooden table held photos and a large, stone-encrusted light fixture. White molding surrounded the entranceway as well.

Fans of the former MTV star appeared to be as excited as Nicole to welcome the Christmas season.

“Love it!!! Mine is Barbie-themed,” wrote one fan.

“I’m putting mine up in a week’s time too. We need some joy around here after the way this year has planned out,” noted a second follower.

“With how crazy this year has been I say do whatever makes you and your kids happy. Looks great,” penned a third Instagram user.

“After the year we’ve had we need a little cheer…. you go girl!” added a fourth fan.