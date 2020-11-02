‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Celebrates 2-Year Sobriety Anniversary With Cheesecake & Non-Alcoholic Beer

The mom-to-be marked a major milestone.

Lala Kent is celebrating two years of sobriety.

The Vanderpump Rules star, who is expecting her first baby in April, marked the milestone at home with her fiance Randall Emmett.

In a new photo shared to his Instagram page, Randall paid tribute to his expectant fiancée by sharing a photo of her blowing out two candles on a piece of cheesecake. Lala, 30, was dressed casually in a gray hoodie as she blew out the candles while sitting in the kitchen. The Bravo beauty had a non-alcoholic Heineken by her side.

In the caption to the post, Randall wrote that he was “proud’ that Lala decided to make changes to her life two years ago. He added that seeing her hard work in maintaining her sobriety makes him emotional. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker also offered up a toast to his future bride and said he looked forward to their next chapter together as parents. Randall also included a hashtag to note that the beer in front of Lala was indeed alcohol-free.

In the comments section, fans and friends congratulated Lala on her two-year anniversary and sent her love. Several called the Bravo star an “inspiration” and told her she should be proud of coming so far. Other fans gave a shout-out to Randall for helping the Vanderpump Rules veteran along her path to sobriety.

“Happy sober birthday!” one fan wrote to Lala.

“A sober happy mommy to be,” another added.

“Love it when partners celebrate and encourage sobriety,” a third commenter wrote. ” I’ve got 7 years and I owe so much to my hubs for helping me stay sober.”

Fans know that Lala made the decision to quit drinking after going through a tailspin following the death of her father, Kent Burningham, in April 2018.

At the time she told People that she turned to alcohol and pot to numb the pain after her dad’s sudden death and that she soon realized she had a problem. Lala, who has been open about her struggles with anxiety, added that her anxious spells went down after she gave up drinking and smoking.

“I’m a clean baby. And I feel like I glow a little bit more!” she said at the time.

Still, the reality star’s decision to quit drinking was not an easy one. Lala told TooFab that she made the choice to “break up with alcohol” after going through a period where she was self-medicating from morning until night.