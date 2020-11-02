Donald Trump Says He Wants To Fight Joe Biden: ‘You Wouldn’t Have To Close The Fist’

President Donald Trump has held a series of rallies as the last days of the election comes to a close, and while speaking in Opa-Locka, Florida on Sunday night, he mocked Joe Biden’s physical appearance and said he’d like to fight him.

Video of the event, which can be viewed here, was posted to Twitter by Vox journalist Aaron Rupar.

“He’s very agitated, so angry. Everything is screaming and shouting, it’s like crazy. But he’s a weak person, you know. He challenged me. Do you remember? A year and a half ago, ‘Huh, I’d like to take him behind a barn.’ I said, you know, I said: ‘Of all the people in the world that I can fight, that’s probably the one I’d like to most fight.'”

At that point the audience began to cheer louder, apparently cheering the president on.

“Those legs have gotten very thin. Not a lot of base. You wouldn’t have to close the fist,” he said, while making a fist with his hand and holding it up.

Trump went on to argue that if he had said that he wanted to take Biden behind the barn the press would have called him “evil” and accused him of inciting violence.

"Of all the people in the world I could fight that's probably the one I'd like to most fight. Those legs have gotten very thin" — Trump mocks Biden's appearance and fantasizes about fighting him pic.twitter.com/3qBjhd7MvK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2020

Trump was referring to a comment by Biden in 2018 made while he addressed a crowd at an anti-sexual assault rally in Miami. He told the assembled audience that he would have “beat the hell” out of Trump if they had gone to school together after hearing the comments the then-candidate made about grabbing women, as Business Insider reported at the time.

He said that in his experience as an athlete, the one who was usually speaking about women in a disparaging way was usually the “fattest, ugliest SOB” there, and that he’d have taken him “behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

Trump responded with a tweet saying that that “crazy” Biden was trying to act tough, but that he was physically and mentally weak. He suggested that if they were to fight, Biden would go down quickly and warned him not to threaten people.

He also later said that it would only require a “puff” to knock Biden over.

A few weeks later after hearing that Biden was thinking about entering the presidential race, he said that he would “kick his a**” in a physical fight.

During another rally in Iowa on Sunday, Trump attacked Biden, calling him an “unhappy warrior,” as The Inquisitr previously reported.