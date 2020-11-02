Sarah Houchens Exposes Chest In An Unzipped Black Cardigan On Instagram

Sarah sent temperatures soaring on her page with the daring look.

Sarah Houchens is slaying Instagram yet again. The model often tantalizes her followers by showing off her phenomenal physique in risque ensembles, a trend she continued with her most recent social media post on Monday morning.

Sarah included two photos in the November 2 addition to her feed. She appeared to be inside her apartment, where she found an unfurnished and undecorated area to work the camera and ensure that all eyes remained her on striking beauty.

The fitness trainer was captured from the hips up in the first shot. She cocked her head slightly to the side, causing her messy platinum locks to spill over her shoulder as she gazed at the lens with an intense and alluring stare. The second snap was zoomed in even closer to Sarah’s face as she spread her plump lips into a coy smile.

The 25-year-old opted to kick off the week in a casual, coordinated ensemble from Fashion Nova that perfectly suited her killer curves. The look included a cropped cardigan made of a thick black ribbed material that hit just above her waist, offering a peek at her toned midsection abs. It featured a black zipper down the middle, which Sarah left completely open as she worked the camera to reveal that she was both shirtless and braless underneath. She held both sides of the garment in place over her chest so as not to violate any of Instagram’s nudity guidelines, however, an eyeful of her ample cleavage was still very much on display.

Sarah also rocked a pair of matching pants in the same textured material. The bottoms appeared slightly baggy on the model’s slender frame, though were still able to accentuate her derriere and killer curves. They also had a high-rise waistband that sat right at her navel to help highlight her tiny waist and flat tummy.

The model also added a pair of gold hoop earrings and a dainty ring to give her outfit a bit of bling.

It wasn’t long before fans of the cutie began showering her new upload with love. The double-pic post has amassed more than 5,200 likes after just one hour of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Can’t get enough of those mesmerizing eyes,” one person wrote.

“LITERALLY HAVE NO WORDS,” quipped another fan.

“You are just absolutely perfect,” a third follower remarked.

“Gorgeous and beautiful,” praised a fourth admirer.

Sarah often flaunts her famous figure on social media. Last month, the bombshell gave her followers a peek at her pert derriere when she went topless while rocking a pair of cheeky black bikini bottoms — a look that has amassed more than 35,000 likes to date.